Three-time Macau Grand Prix winner Peter Hickman set the early pace in opening free practice on Thursday at the Guia circuit in southern China.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hickman topped the times in the 45-minute session on the FHO Racing BMW by 1.264s from Davey Todd, who made a strong start on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.

Todd is having a one-off ride for the Northern Ireland team at Macau, where he made his debut in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erno Kostamo, last year’s winner, was third fastest on the Zero Up Racing Team by Penz BMW, 0.286s further adrift.

Peter Hickman on the FHO Racing BMW in opening free practice at the Macau Grand Prix. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

David Datzer was fourth on the MTP Racing by Zero Up Penz BMW, half-a-second behind Kostamo, with Phil Crowe (BMW) and Rob Hodson (SMT Racing Honda) rounding out the top six.

Michael Rutter, the most successful rider ever at Macau with nine wins, was seventh quickest (FHO Racing BMW) ahead of Julian Trummer (WH Racing powered by Dynobike Honda).

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan was ninth on the Zero Up Racing Team by Penz BMW, 6.4s down on Hickman’s time, with Waterford’s Brian McCormack completing the top 10 on the Roadhouse Macau by FHO Racing BMW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High-profile newcomer Josh Brookes was 12th fastest on the FHO Racing BMW behind fellow Australian David Johnson (Dafabet Kawasaki).

Davey Todd was second fastest on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW in free practice at the Macau Grand Prix.

This year marks the 55th edition of the motorcycle race around the famous 3.8-mile street course, with many of the top names back in action after sitting out the event in 2022 due to Covid-19 quarantine measures.