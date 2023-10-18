The 55th edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix in November has reverted to a single 12-lap race as the event gears up for a full-scale return at the 70th anniversary meeting in November.

Last year, two eight-lap races were scheduled around the 3.8-mile Guia street circuit, although only one went ahead after track contamination resulted in the cancellation of the opening Saturday race.

Erno Kostamo became the first rider from Finland to win the Macau Grand Prix as he beat Germany’s David Datzer, with Sheridan Morais completing the podium.

Most of the leading names were absent from the event in 2022, including Peter Hickman and record nine-time winner Michael Rutter, due to prohibitive Covid-19 quarantine restrictions still in place as the motorcycle race returned to the programme for the first time since 2019.

Michael Rutter and Peter Hickman will return to the Macau Grand Prix in November as the motorcycle race makes a full-blown return. Picture: Macau Grand Prix

However, Hickman, Rutter and a host of top contenders – including Davey Todd on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW – will return to Macau this year after Covid measures were relaxed in January.

A 45-minute free practice session will take place on Thursday, November 16, followed by a single qualifying session of 45 minutes on Friday, November 17.

On race day, November 18, there will be a 20-minute warm-up session followed by a 12-lap race.

The race has been brought forward on the programme and will be the opening event on the Saturday race schedule.

In 2019, Rutter was declared the winner on the Honda RC213V-S in a controversial race, when the result was declared based on positions after a single lap following a second red flag stoppage.

With fading light in the late afternoon and no room on the Sunday schedule to accommodate a rerun of the race, Rutter was announced as the winner from Bathams Racing team-mate and three-time Macau winner Hickman (BMW), with Australian David Johnson (PBM Ducati) placed third.

An official entry list is yet to be confirmed but Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan will race at Macau along with southern Irishman Brian McCormack, while a top British Superbike contender is poised to make his debut at the event

55th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix Schedule (local time)

Thursday, November 16

(07:45-08:30) Free Practice

Friday, November 17

(08:00-08:45) Qualifying

Saturday, November 18

(07:40-08:00) Warm-up