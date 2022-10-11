Magilligan MX Park hosts new four-round youth winter motocross series
The opening round of the exciting new four-round Beyond Signage MRA Youth Winter MX series at Magilligan MX Park near Limavady takes place this weekend.
Track owner and ex-motocross champion Philip McCullough came up with the idea and is eager to see how the new series will be accepted by the riders and parents.
“I have had this idea of running a winter series for a few years now and recently decided this is the time to have a crack at it,” he said.
“I have always had a huge interest in the training, development and progress of all our youth riders. Thanks to everyone who helped make this all possible and hopefully this new series will be a great success.”
There will be six classes including PW50, Autos, 65cc, S/W85, B/W85 and Pit Bikes for the 10 to 16-year-olds.
The final three dates are Saturday, November 5, Saturday, November 26 and Wednesday, December 28.
Practice at each round will start around 10am with racing commencing at approximately 11am. All spectators are welcome and admission is free of charge.
Meanwhile, Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon proudly ran the number one plate at the Quadcross of European Nations in the Czech Republic, where Team Ireland finished second.
For the 27-year old the number one plate summed up his season. McLernon cleaned up, claiming his fifth British championship and third Irish championship. With the final round of the Ulster championship at Tinkerhill being cancelled he was also crowned Ulster champion for the fourth time in his career.
Riding the Daily Grind 450 Walsh Hybrid McLernon came from behind after missing out on a round earlier in the season to win the title by one point from Dean Dillon.
It has been a memorable season for McLernon but he is not sure if he will defend all his titles in 2023.
“It has been a great season, but long and exhausting,” he said.
“I only lost one race in the ‘Ulster’ to Dean and one in the British to Harry Walker. It would have been nice to complete the year unbeaten.
“Carrying the number one plate in the Czech Republic and finishing on the podium for the fifth time was special. If it is my final time representing Ireland it’s a great way to bow out,” McLernon added.
“None of it would be possible without everyone’s help and in particular David and Emma Wray for all their hard work preparing the bikes week in, week out. 2022 has been great fun but maybe it’s time to see what and where I go from here.”
Lisburn’s Neil Campbell and Ross Graham were crowned Ulster champions in the sidecar class, completing a 2022 double having already won the Irish title. For Campbell it was his 10th Ulster title.
The Lisburn rider has an enviable record of 140 race career victories but plans to reduce his racing commitments in 2023.
Loughbrickland’s Josh McKnight was the semi expert champion while Dean Young from Lisburn claimed the clubman championship. In the youth classes six-year-old Banbridge rider Jamie Cowan, son of team Ireland rider David, was the Y1 auto champion in his first season of racing.
In his third season Rory Farren from Dungiven was crowned Y2 champion while the Y3 championship went to Jack Minish, from Scarva in Co Armagh.