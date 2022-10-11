Track owner and ex-motocross champion Philip McCullough came up with the idea and is eager to see how the new series will be accepted by the riders and parents.

“I have had this idea of running a winter series for a few years now and recently decided this is the time to have a crack at it,” he said.

“I have always had a huge interest in the training, development and progress of all our youth riders. Thanks to everyone who helped make this all possible and hopefully this new series will be a great success.”

Pictured at the launch of the 2022 Beyond Signage MRA Youth Winter series at Magilligan Moto X track are (from left): Lewis McMurtry, John McCann, Liam Devlin, Able Laverty, Archie Laverty, Oliver Laverty, Max Cunningham, Ethan Gawley, Jim Bob McCann, Jamie Larkin. (Front) Joanne Mullen (Magilligan MX assistant manager) and David McCullough

There will be six classes including PW50, Autos, 65cc, S/W85, B/W85 and Pit Bikes for the 10 to 16-year-olds.

The final three dates are Saturday, November 5, Saturday, November 26 and Wednesday, December 28.

Practice at each round will start around 10am with racing commencing at approximately 11am. All spectators are welcome and admission is free of charge.

Meanwhile, Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon proudly ran the number one plate at the Quadcross of European Nations in the Czech Republic, where Team Ireland finished second.

Hillsborough’s Mark Mclernon completed a memorable 2022 season by clinching the Ulster and Irish premier quad championships to add to his British title.

For the 27-year old the number one plate summed up his season. McLernon cleaned up, claiming his fifth British championship and third Irish championship. With the final round of the Ulster championship at Tinkerhill being cancelled he was also crowned Ulster champion for the fourth time in his career.

Riding the Daily Grind 450 Walsh Hybrid McLernon came from behind after missing out on a round earlier in the season to win the title by one point from Dean Dillon.

It has been a memorable season for McLernon but he is not sure if he will defend all his titles in 2023.

“It has been a great season, but long and exhausting,” he said.

Lisburn’s Neill Campbell and Ross Graham are the 2022 Ulster and Irish sidecar champions.

“I only lost one race in the ‘Ulster’ to Dean and one in the British to Harry Walker. It would have been nice to complete the year unbeaten.

“Carrying the number one plate in the Czech Republic and finishing on the podium for the fifth time was special. If it is my final time representing Ireland it’s a great way to bow out,” McLernon added.

“None of it would be possible without everyone’s help and in particular David and Emma Wray for all their hard work preparing the bikes week in, week out. 2022 has been great fun but maybe it’s time to see what and where I go from here.”

Lisburn’s Neil Campbell and Ross Graham were crowned Ulster champions in the sidecar class, completing a 2022 double having already won the Irish title. For Campbell it was his 10th Ulster title.

The Lisburn rider has an enviable record of 140 race career victories but plans to reduce his racing commitments in 2023.

Loughbrickland’s Josh McKnight was the semi expert champion while Dean Young from Lisburn claimed the clubman championship. In the youth classes six-year-old Banbridge rider Jamie Cowan, son of team Ireland rider David, was the Y1 auto champion in his first season of racing.

