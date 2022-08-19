Manx Grand Prix 2022: Practice schedule, race order and roads closing times as festival returns on Isle of Man
The Manx Grand Prix returns with a revamped programme for the first time since 2019.
The Classic TT designation has been dropped and all five races at the festival this year will be run under the Manx GP banner.
Practice is scheduled to get under way on Sunday, August 21, with the event concluding on bank holiday Monday, August 29.
The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in all major road races being called off in successive years, including the North West 200, Isle of Man TT, Ulster Grand Prix and Macau GP.
Most Popular
-
1
"Huge question mark" over North West 200 in 2023, warns Mervyn Whyte
-
2
‘Still hope for North West 200’ says Ulster road racing legend Phillip McCallen
-
3
Manx Grand Prix 2022: Practice schedule, race order and roads closing times as festival returns on Isle of Man
-
4
Oran Kearney pays tribute to Gareth McConaghie on his retirement
-
5
Phillip McCallen optimistic Ulster Grand Prix will return in 2023 as talks resume with Tourism NI
2022 Manx Grand Prix Practice and Race Schedule:
Practice
Sunday, August 21
12:45 - Roads Close
13:30 – Newcomers’ Speed Control Lap
13:45 - Senior & Classic Superbike
15:30 - Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior
18:00 - Roads Open (no later than)
Monday, August 22
18:00 - Roads Close
18:20 - Senior & Classic Superbike
19:10 - Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior
21:00 - Roads Open (no later than)
Tuesday, August 23
18:00 - Roads Close
18:20 - Senior & Classic Superbike
19:10 - Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior
21:00 - Roads Open (no later than)
Wednesday, August 24
18:00 - Roads Close
18:20 - Senior & Classic Superbike
19:10 - Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior
21:00 - Roads Open (no later than)
Thursday, August 25
18:00 - Roads Close
18:20 - Senior & Classic Superbike
19:10 - Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior
21:00 - Roads Open (no later than)
Race schedule
Friday, August 26
12:30 - Roads Close
13:00 - Senior & Classic Superbike practice
14:40 - Dunlop Lightweight Manx Grand Prix [4-laps]
16:30 - Roads Open (no later than)
Saturday, August 27
11:00 - Roads Close
11:30 - Solo Warm-Up [1-lap]
12:45 - Bremont Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix [4-laps]
15:15 - MGP Supporters’ Club Junior Manx Grand Prix [4-laps]
21:00 - Roads Open (no later than)
Monday, August 29 (Bank Holiday)
09:30 - Roads Close
10:15 - Solo Warm-Up [1-lap]
11:30 - Mylchreests Group Senior Manx Grand Prix [4-laps]
14:15 - RST Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix [4-laps]
21:00 - Roads Open (no later than)