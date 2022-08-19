Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Classic TT designation has been dropped and all five races at the festival this year will be run under the Manx GP banner.

Practice is scheduled to get under way on Sunday, August 21, with the event concluding on bank holiday Monday, August 29.

The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in all major road races being called off in successive years, including the North West 200, Isle of Man TT, Ulster Grand Prix and Macau GP.

John McGuinness on the Winfield Paton at the Manx Grand Prix in 2019. McGuinness will be bidding for glory again in the class as the event returns for the first time in three years.

2022 Manx Grand Prix Practice and Race Schedule:

Practice

Sunday, August 21

12:45 - Roads Close

13:30 – Newcomers’ Speed Control Lap

13:45 - Senior & Classic Superbike

15:30 - Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior

18:00 - Roads Open (no later than)

Monday, August 22

18:00 - Roads Close

18:20 - Senior & Classic Superbike

19:10 - Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior

21:00 - Roads Open (no later than)

Tuesday, August 23

18:00 - Roads Close

18:20 - Senior & Classic Superbike

19:10 - Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior

21:00 - Roads Open (no later than)

Wednesday, August 24

18:00 - Roads Close

18:20 - Senior & Classic Superbike

19:10 - Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior

21:00 - Roads Open (no later than)

Thursday, August 25

18:00 - Roads Close

18:20 - Senior & Classic Superbike

19:10 - Junior, Lightweight & Classic Senior

21:00 - Roads Open (no later than)

Race schedule

Friday, August 26

12:30 - Roads Close

13:00 - Senior & Classic Superbike practice

14:40 - Dunlop Lightweight Manx Grand Prix [4-laps]

16:30 - Roads Open (no later than)

Saturday, August 27

11:00 - Roads Close

11:30 - Solo Warm-Up [1-lap]

12:45 - Bremont Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix [4-laps]

15:15 - MGP Supporters’ Club Junior Manx Grand Prix [4-laps]

21:00 - Roads Open (no later than)

Monday, August 29 (Bank Holiday)

09:30 - Roads Close

10:15 - Solo Warm-Up [1-lap]

11:30 - Mylchreests Group Senior Manx Grand Prix [4-laps]

14:15 - RST Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix [4-laps]