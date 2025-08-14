Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT: Practice, race schedule and road closing times for two-week festival on Isle of Man
The Classic TT is back as a standalone event for the first time in six years and has attracted a host of the TT’s top names, including record 33-time winner Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness, Davey Todd, Dean Harrison and many more.
The Classic TT race programme will be held over two days on August 27 and 29, featuring Classic Superbike machines, two-stroke Grand Prix racers, and historic bikes from the 1960s and 1970s.
Along with the Formula One Classic TT, the Senior Classic TT finale on Friday, August 29 will be a big highlight of race week, when the fastest 60 riders will line up on a mix of 750cc Formula One machines and 250cc two-strokes, harking back to the late 1990s and early 2000s when the Senior TT featured a glorious mix of 250s, 600s, 750s and 1000cc machinery.
There will also be a series of events to mark 25 years since Joey Dunlop famously won the Formula One race at the TT in 2000, including a parade lap by his nephew, Michael, on a replica of the Honda SP1 ridden to victory by the legendary Ballymoney man, who sadly lost his life in a racing accident in Estonia a few weeks afterwards.
2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT practice and race schedule
Sunday, August 17
12:45 - Roads Close
13:30 - Newcomers speed controlled lap
13:45 - Junior/Supertwin MGP qualifying
14:30 - Senior/Supersport MGP qualifying
15:15 - Junior/Supertwin MGP qualifying
16:05 - Senior/Supersport MGP qualifying
18:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Monday, August 18
18:00 - Roads Close
18:30 - Senior/Supersport MGP qualifying
19:20 - Junior/Supertwin MGP qualifying
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Tuesday, August 19
18:00 - Roads Close
18:30 - Senior/Supersport MGP qualifying
19:20 - Junior/Supertwin MGP qualifying
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than qualifying
Wednesday, August 20
Afternoon Qualifying (Contingency)
12:30 - Roads Close
17:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Evening Qualifying – Classic TT
18:00 - Roads Close
18:30 - Formula 1 Classic/Lightweight Classic
19:20 - Lightweight Classic/Historic Senior/Historic Junior
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Thursday, August 21
Afternoon Qualifying (Contingency)
12:30 - Roads Close
17:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Evening Qualifying
18:00 - Roads Close
18:30 - Senior/Supersport MGP, Formula 1 Classic, Junior/Supertwin MGP
19:20 - Lightweight Classic/Historic Senior/Historic Junior
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Friday, August 22
Afternoon Qualifying
12:30 - Roads Close
13:00 - Senior/Supersport MGP, Junior/Supertwin MGP, Formula 1 Classic
14:35 - Lightweight Classic/Historic Senior/Historic Junior
17:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Evening Qualifying (Contingency)
18:00 - Roads Close
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Saturday, August 23
09:30 - Roads Close
10:15 - Supertwin MGP Race (3 laps)
13:00 - Supersport MGP Race (4 laps)
15:00 - Formula 1 Classic/Lightweight Classic Qualifying
15:45 - Historic Senior/Historic Junior Qualifying
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Monday, August 25
09:30 - Roads Close
10:15 - Junior MGP Race (3 laps)
13:00 - Senior MGP Race (4 laps)
15:00 - Formula 1 Classic/Lightweight Classic Qualifying
15:45 - Historic Senior/Historic Junior Qualifying
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Wednesday, August 27
09:30 - Roads Close
10:15 - Historic Junior Classic TT Race (3 laps)
12:00 - TT Rewind: The 80s & 90s Parade Lap (1 Lap)
13:00 - Formula 1 Classic TT Race (3 laps)
14:45 - Lightweight Classic TT Race (3 laps)
16:05 - Classic Sidecar Parade Lap (1 lap)
17:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Evening (Contingency)
18:00 - Roads Close
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Friday, August 29
09:30 - Roads Close
10:15 - Historic Senior Classic TT Race (4 laps)
12:25 - Mick Grant: Honda Six Demonstration Lap (1 lap)
13:30 - Senior Classic TT Race (4 laps)
15:45 - Michael Dunlop: Joey Dunlop F1 Tribute Lap (1 lap)
17:00 - Roads re-open no later than
Evening (Contingency)
18:00 - Roads Close
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than