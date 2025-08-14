Practice for this year’s Manx Grand Prix is scheduled to commence on Sunday (August 17) as road racing returns to the Isle of Man, with Classic TT practice set to begin on Wednesday (August 20).

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Classic TT is back as a standalone event for the first time in six years and has attracted a host of the TT’s top names, including record 33-time winner Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness, Davey Todd, Dean Harrison and many more.

The Classic TT race programme will be held over two days on August 27 and 29, featuring Classic Superbike machines, two-stroke Grand Prix racers, and historic bikes from the 1960s and 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with the Formula One Classic TT, the Senior Classic TT finale on Friday, August 29 will be a big highlight of race week, when the fastest 60 riders will line up on a mix of 750cc Formula One machines and 250cc two-strokes, harking back to the late 1990s and early 2000s when the Senior TT featured a glorious mix of 250s, 600s, 750s and 1000cc machinery.

Michael Dunlop (Team Classic Suzuki) at Ballacrye during the RST Superbike race at the Classic TT in 2019. (Photo by Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press)

There will also be a series of events to mark 25 years since Joey Dunlop famously won the Formula One race at the TT in 2000, including a parade lap by his nephew, Michael, on a replica of the Honda SP1 ridden to victory by the legendary Ballymoney man, who sadly lost his life in a racing accident in Estonia a few weeks afterwards.

2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT practice and race schedule

Sunday, August 17

12:45 - Roads Close

13:30 - Newcomers speed controlled lap

13:45 - Junior/Supertwin MGP qualifying

14:30 - Senior/Supersport MGP qualifying

15:15 - Junior/Supertwin MGP qualifying

16:05 - Senior/Supersport MGP qualifying

18:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Monday, August 18

18:00 - Roads Close

18:30 - Senior/Supersport MGP qualifying

19:20 - Junior/Supertwin MGP qualifying

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Tuesday, August 19

18:00 - Roads Close

18:30 - Senior/Supersport MGP qualifying

19:20 - Junior/Supertwin MGP qualifying

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than qualifying

Wednesday, August 20

Afternoon Qualifying (Contingency)

12:30 - Roads Close

17:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Evening Qualifying – Classic TT

18:00 - Roads Close

18:30 - Formula 1 Classic/Lightweight Classic

19:20 - Lightweight Classic/Historic Senior/Historic Junior

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Thursday, August 21

Afternoon Qualifying (Contingency)

12:30 - Roads Close

17:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Evening Qualifying

18:00 - Roads Close

18:30 - Senior/Supersport MGP, Formula 1 Classic, Junior/Supertwin MGP

19:20 - Lightweight Classic/Historic Senior/Historic Junior

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Friday, August 22

Afternoon Qualifying

12:30 - Roads Close

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13:00 - Senior/Supersport MGP, Junior/Supertwin MGP, Formula 1 Classic

14:35 - Lightweight Classic/Historic Senior/Historic Junior

17:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Evening Qualifying (Contingency)

18:00 - Roads Close

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Saturday, August 23

09:30 - Roads Close

10:15 - Supertwin MGP Race (3 laps)

13:00 - Supersport MGP Race (4 laps)

15:00 - Formula 1 Classic/Lightweight Classic Qualifying

15:45 - Historic Senior/Historic Junior Qualifying

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Monday, August 25

09:30 - Roads Close

10:15 - Junior MGP Race (3 laps)

13:00 - Senior MGP Race (4 laps)

15:00 - Formula 1 Classic/Lightweight Classic Qualifying

15:45 - Historic Senior/Historic Junior Qualifying

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Wednesday, August 27

09:30 - Roads Close

10:15 - Historic Junior Classic TT Race (3 laps)

12:00 - TT Rewind: The 80s & 90s Parade Lap (1 Lap)

13:00 - Formula 1 Classic TT Race (3 laps)

14:45 - Lightweight Classic TT Race (3 laps)

16:05 - Classic Sidecar Parade Lap (1 lap)

17:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Evening (Contingency)

18:00 - Roads Close

21:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Friday, August 29

09:30 - Roads Close

10:15 - Historic Senior Classic TT Race (4 laps)

12:25 - Mick Grant: Honda Six Demonstration Lap (1 lap)

13:30 - Senior Classic TT Race (4 laps)

15:45 - Michael Dunlop: Joey Dunlop F1 Tribute Lap (1 lap)

17:00 - Roads re-open no later than

Evening (Contingency)

18:00 - Roads Close