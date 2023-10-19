Next year’s Manx Grand Prix will feature an increased race programme following confirmation of the dates and schedule for the 2024 event on the Isle of Man.

Qualifying will be held over five days, commencing on Sunday, August 18 ahead of a six-race programme across the late summer Bank Holiday weekend, concluding on Monday, August 26.

The Junior Manx Grand Prix – last held in 2019 – returns to the schedule for 350cc machines, with past winners including Michael Dunlop, Lee Johnston, Michael Rutter, Jamie Coward, and Dominic Herbertson.

Its reintroduction comes following consultation with the organisers and representatives from the classic racing fraternity and is aimed at boosting the entry and bolstering the ‘long-term viability of historic racing at the Manx Grand Prix’.

Michael Dunlop celebrates winning the Classic Superbike race at the centenary Manx Grand Prix in August

The racing programme will commence on Friday, August 23 with the Lightweight MGP featuring the ever-popular 2-stroke machines, followed by the Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix, which has been brought forward from its previous Saturday slot as part of the expanded schedule.

The three-lap Classic Junior MGP will take place on Saturday, August 24 followed by the Junior Manx Grand Prix for Supertwin machines.

Racing will conclude on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, with the headline Senior MGP and Classic Superbike races over four laps.

Meanwhile, the Manx Motorcycle Club have also announced that there will be further recognition for performances by amateur competitors in the Lightweight, Classic Junior, Classic Senior, and Classic Superbike Races next year.

Entrants will be classified with either ‘TT’ or ‘Clubman’ status, with competitors who have entries accepted for the 2024 Isle of Man TT classified accordingly, while those falling outside that criteria will receive a Clubman designation, making them eligible for a specific set of awards.