Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An update from the organisers said the rider involved came off on the approach to Union Mills. The injured racer was said to be conscious and talking at the scene, and was due to be transferred to hospital.

The red flag went out at the Grandstand at 3.33pm at the beginning of the second practice session of the day for Classic Senior and Lightweight, and MGP Junior competitors. The session was re-started at 4.16pm.

Earlier, the opening session for Classic Superbikes and MGP Senior riders was held, with Republic of Ireland rider Brian McCormack topping the Superbike times on the Greenhall Kawasaki ZXR750 at 120.164mph.

A red-flag incident led to a delay on the opening practice day at the Manx Grand Prix. (File picture).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCormack was only one second ahead of team-mate Rob Hodson, who clocked 120.06mph from a standing start.

Michael Dunlop was a retirement on his first lap on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD at Greeba Castle, while Lee Johnston also failed to complete a lap on the Ashcourt Racing Honda RC45 after developing a clutch issue.

Magherafelt man Paul Jordan was the leading Northern Ireland rider in fourth on the Mistral Kawasaki, lapping at 119.635mph.

The Manx Grand Prix is being held for the first time since 2019 after the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in back-to-back cancellations in 2020 and 2021.