The final day of the Manx Grand Prix on Monday was delayed by four and a half hours because of wet roads a low cloud around the Mountain Course.

The organisers had announced plans to run all six races after multiple cancellations because of bad weather.

However, the delay on Monday caused further disruption to the schedule, with the Junior Manx Grand Prix race – red flagged following a crash on Saturday – declared a result based on positions after the opening lap. The race was due to be rerun on Monday before the latest changes to the schedule.

Italy’s Andrea Majola (VAS Engine Paton) got the verdict ahead of Maurizio Bottalico and Daniel Ingham.

Italy's Andrea Majola was declared the winner of the Junior Manx Grand Prix, which was red-flagged on Saturday

Southern Irishman Liam Chawke was fifth on the Jack Reid/KMR Kawasaki ahead of Limavady’s Michael Gahan in sixth (Newline Elite Group Kawasaki).

Roads closed on Monday at 14:00 BST, with the Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix brought forward on the programme to 14:10 BST over a single lap. As part of the revised schedule, the Classic Junior race will also be jointly held, with riders in that class setting off one minute after the Senior competitors.