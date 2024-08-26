Manx Grand Prix: Final day delayed by over four hours as Italy's Andrea Majola declared winner of red-flagged Junior MGP Race
The organisers had announced plans to run all six races after multiple cancellations because of bad weather.
However, the delay on Monday caused further disruption to the schedule, with the Junior Manx Grand Prix race – red flagged following a crash on Saturday – declared a result based on positions after the opening lap. The race was due to be rerun on Monday before the latest changes to the schedule.
Italy’s Andrea Majola (VAS Engine Paton) got the verdict ahead of Maurizio Bottalico and Daniel Ingham.
Southern Irishman Liam Chawke was fifth on the Jack Reid/KMR Kawasaki ahead of Limavady’s Michael Gahan in sixth (Newline Elite Group Kawasaki).
Roads closed on Monday at 14:00 BST, with the Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix brought forward on the programme to 14:10 BST over a single lap. As part of the revised schedule, the Classic Junior race will also be jointly held, with riders in that class setting off one minute after the Senior competitors.
The Senior Manx Grand Prix is set to start at 15:45 BST over two laps followed by the Lightweight race (17:10 BST) and the Classic Superbike race (18:40 BST), both over two laps of the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.
