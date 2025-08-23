Preston’s Lewis Arrowsmith won a dramatic Manx Grand Prix Supertwin race on Saturday after last-lap heartbreak for Northern Ireland’s Michael Gahan.

In a breathless opening race of the 2025 festival on the Isle of Man, Gahan had slashed Arrowsmith’s lead from six seconds to only 0.7s at the Bungalow on the third and final lap.

However, Gahan was reported to have stopped with an issue at Keppel Gate only a few miles from the finish, with his challenge for victory ending in bitter disappointment.

Arrowsmith wrapped up the win on his Aprilia by over 18 seconds from Toby Shann on the Cowton Racing Kawasaki, with third going to Manx rider Jamie Williams, who held off Irish rider Liam Chawke for the final podium place.

Limavady rider Michael Gahan on the Scott Racing Aprilia

Arrowsmith (Aprilia) was the early leader on the opening lap but at Ramsey, Gahan had taken over by only 0.259s, with Williams 1.6s further behind in third.

However, the lead changed hands at the end of the first lap, with Arrowsmith ahead of Gahan on corrected time by 0.962s as they came in for their pit-stop.

Arrowsmith gained a few seconds on Limavady man Gahan during his stop and had a lead of 4.1s as they started their second lap.

Arrowsmith’s opening lap from a standing start was 114.238mph, with Gahan recording 114.146mph.

Gahan closed the deficit to 3.6s at Ramsey on lap two, but Arrowsmith upped the ante and by the end of the penultimate lap had established a lead of 6.7s over his nearest rival, with Shann now moving into third ahead of Williams.

On the final lap, Arrowsmith’s lead was six seconds over Gahan at Glen Helen, with Shann 13s further in arrears.

Chawke was on a charge on Ryan Farquhar’s KMR/Jack Reid Cars Kawasaki and had moved into fourth ahead of Williams by Glen Helen.

Gahan was winding up the wick and had cut Arrowsmith’s lead to 3.1s at Ballaugh.

Gahan was really putting pressure on Arrowsmith and was now only 1.8s down on the race leader at Ramsey hairpin, with Shann 16s behind but just 1.1s up on Chawke, who was fighting for the final rostrum spot.

Arrowsmith was clinging onto his lead by only 0.7s at the Bungalow as Gahan continued to push hard on the last lap.

Gahan was dramatically reported as having an issue at Keppel Gate and did not make it to the final timing point at Cronk-ny-Mona.

That left Arrowsmith to seal the win by 18.493s over Shann (Cowton Racing Kawasaki), with Williams holding on for third, 1.6s back.