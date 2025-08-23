Manx Grand Prix: Fundraiser launched for injured rider Garry Broughton who is 'very poorly boy'
Broughton came off at Joey’s during qualifying on Tuesday, August 19 and was flown to Aintree University Hospital, where he was said to be in a serious condition following the incident.
The fundraiser organisers say he has sustained multiple injuries, including to his “back, pelvis, spleen, kidneys, lungs and liver”.
A summary on the GoFundMe page (click here) set up for the 44-year-old said: “Gary will be out of work for a good while so any even if it’s 1 quid it will help.”
It added that he was currently in a stable condition.
The fundraiser had raised £2,222 as of Saturday afternoon, August 23.