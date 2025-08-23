A fundraiser has been launched for injured Manx Grand Prix rider Garry Broughton, with those organising the GoFundMe drive describing the English rider as “a poorly boy”.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broughton came off at Joey’s during qualifying on Tuesday, August 19 and was flown to Aintree University Hospital, where he was said to be in a serious condition following the incident.

The fundraiser organisers say he has sustained multiple injuries, including to his “back, pelvis, spleen, kidneys, lungs and liver”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A summary on the GoFundMe page (click here) set up for the 44-year-old said: “Gary will be out of work for a good while so any even if it’s 1 quid it will help.”

It added that he was currently in a stable condition.