Manx Grand Prix: Ian Lougher wins Lightweight race on Laycock Racing Yamaha after late trouble for Michael Dunlop
Dunlop was six seconds clear at Ramsey hairpin but his advantage was down to three seconds at the Bungalow, and the Ballymoney man was then overdue at Cronk-n-Mona, when he eventually showed as being 38 seconds behind Lougher.
The 29-time TT winner limped over the line to finish in 15th position.
Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston sealed the runner-up spot on his road racing return following injury.
The race was cut to one lap with showers forecast to come in later in the evening.
There was also drama at the beginning when Mike Browne, who won the race back to back in 2022 and 2023, retired on the Laycock Racing Yamaha.
Dunlop led at Glen Helen by 0.9s from Lougher, with Johnston in third, a further five seconds back.
At Ballaugh Bridge, Dunlop’s lead was up to 3.7s over Lougher, while Stuart Hall was now into third on the Whippet Racing Yamaha, 8.7s behind Lougher.
Johnston slipped to fourth on the Reed Racing Honda, 1.9s down on Hall, who was three seconds up on James Hind (Dennis Trollope Racing Yamaha).
Hind stopped at Sulby Bridge to make an adjustment before rejoining the race. However, he retired from the race at the Gooseneck shortly afterwards.
Dunlop extended his advantage to 6.6s at Ramsey hairpin over Lougher, who had 13.7s in hand over Hall.
Johnston remained in fourth, only 1.2s adrift of Hall, with Rhys Hardisty now fifth on the Phil Anslow Coaches/Kaymac Yamaha, eight seconds behind Johnston.
Lougher had slashed Dunlop’s lead to 3.3s at the Bungalow, with Hall still third but only by half-a-second from Johnston.
Into Cronk-ny-Mona with just a few miles to go, Lougher now had 38.5s in hand over Dunlop, who was clearly in trouble with his Honda on the final run over the Mountain.
Dunlop coasted over the line in 15th in a disappointing outcome for the 35-year-old.
Johnston secured the runner-up spot, 22.2s down on Lougher, with Hall in third, 2.4s behind Johnston.
Lougher lapped at 114.1mph on his way to victory.
Hardisty claimed fourth with Manx rider Michael Evans fifth on the Atherstone Accident Repair Centre KTM.
Italy’s Stefano Bonetti (Sheep Shadows Racing Kawasaki 400) rounded out the top six.
