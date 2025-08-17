Cork’s James Walsh was reported to be ‘conscious and talking’ following a crash on the opening day of practice at the 2025 Manx Grand Prix.

The Kinsale man was involved in an incident in the opening Supertwin session at Cruickshanks.

An official update said the JBW Racing rider had a possible hip injury and had been taken to Noble’s hospital.

Walsh is a newcomer to the Manx Grand but is an experienced road racer who has competed at events including the Cookstown 100, Armoy, Mid-Antrim 150, Skerries and the Southern 100.

Cork road racer James Walsh was involved in an incident on the opening day of practice at the Manx Grand Prix. (Photo by JBW Racing)

Speaking ahead of his debut on the Mountain Course this year, Walsh said it was a “dream” opportunity.