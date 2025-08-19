Manx Grand Prix: Irish road racer James Walsh 'heartbroken' after crash and reflects on 'one of hardest days'
Newcomer Walsh, from Kinsale in Co Cork, came off his Aprilia Supertwin machine at Cruickshanks.
In an update on social media, Walsh said he was “heartbroken” after his “dream was cut short” after only a handful of laps around the Mountain Course.
The JBW Racing rider wrote: “The last 24hrs have honestly been one of the hardest days. Just the emotions of everything building up to this point, between getting bikes ready, preparation, the trips over.
“Learning all of that to getting that 1st tap off the start line and a pinch me moment getting to go out and follow John McGuinness around the famous 37 and 3/4 mile TT course.
“I’m honestly heartbroken not getting back out today on track riding my bike with some of the best people that I have met.
“To the team who travelled over to help me I’m sorry I've let you down. To the Manx organisers, coaches, team, I’m sorry to have left you down. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in all honesty.”
Walsh said he planned to regroup and return to racing as soon as possible.
“I’ll regroup, get healed up and back on the bikes soon hopefully but for what was a massive build-up to this dream to be cut so short after a few laps, it’s hard to take.
“Just want to say thank you so much to all the Staff at Nobles hospital, the medics, the Marshals who helped me, the Manx GP organisers and staff, and coaches for giving me the opportunity to live this dream.
“To my Team of Steve Roffe, Nick Healy, Fearghal Gally Gallagher for coming to support me and to everyone else who has helped and supported along the way with everything from tips and info, help with bikes, coaching, thank you.
“And finally to all the competitors and newcomers, I want to wish ye all a safe, fast, enjoyable week ahead racing.”