The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner earned back-to-back wins in the class in 2018 and 2019 after missing the race through injury in 2017.

McGuinness, who surpassed 100 starts at the TT in June, also won the race in 2016 and holds the lap record at 113.342mph.

The 50-year-old completed three laps in Sunday’s opening practice session and topped the times with a speed of 109.637mph.

John McGuinness at Ballaugh Bridge on the Winfield Paton during practice at the Manx Grand Prix on Sunday.

Practice was cancelled on Monday due to wet weather and low cloud on the Isle of Man but will resume on Tuesday evening, with roads closed from 6pm and the first bikes due off at 6.20pm.

McGuinness said: “I’m feeling really good, happy and I’m looking forward to riding the Paton again.

“It’s the same track and you have to respect the place. There’s a little less pressure, but I still feel pressure here.

“I’m in the ballpark and it’s a lovely bike to ride. You can put it where you want it compared to a Superbike, which tends to ride you.

“It’s quite difficult because you have to stay tucked in as much as you can and I’m not getting any younger, and the belly’s not getting any smaller,” he added.

“Everything needs to be perfect and it’s like riding a 250 almost, every gear change needs to be bang on and you’ve got to be really focused.

“I have to say I was pretty jealous watching the guys setting off on their Superbikes – I might have to get one for next year.”

Following Monday's cancellation, an additional qualifying session has now been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, with roads closed from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. The evening session will then also go ahead as planned (roads closed from 6pm until no later than 9pm).

The nine-day festival commenced on Sunday around the TT Mountain Course for the first time since 2019, with Republic of Ireland rider Brian McCormack topping the Classic Superbike times at 120.164mph on the Greenall Kawasaki.

McCormack was a late replacement for Derek Sheils, who was unable to compete at the Manx GP due to family commitments.

James Hind (114.137mph) led Ballymoney man Michael Dunlop (112.611mph) in the Lightweight 250cc class.

Dunlop completed a single lap in the red and yellow Crossan Motorcycles livery – the same colours used by his legendary late father Robert when Michael was starting out in his racing career.

Stephen Smith headed the time sheets for the MGP Senior race at 118.871mph with Chris Moore fastest in the MGP Junior class at 112.778mph.

The five-race schedule begins on Friday with the Dunlop Lightweight race at 2.40pm.

On Saturday, the Classic Senior MGP is scheduled for 12.45pm with the Junior MGP at 3.15pm.