Manx Grand Prix: Limavady's Michael Gahan tops Supertwin qualifying on day one
In warm and sunny conditions on the Isle of Man, Gahan did four laps on the Scott Racing Aprilia RS600, setting the fastest lap at 111.85mph on his second lap.
The Ulster rider was only 0.613s ahead of Manxman Jamie Williams (NCE Racing Aprilia), who is making his return this year after a crash at Kate’s Cottage in opening qualifying in 2024 forced him out of the event.
Lewis Arrowsmith was third fastest on his Aprilia at 111.595mph ahead of southern Irishman James Chawke, who is riding KMR Kawasaki for Ryan Farquhar. Chawke lapped at 111.104mph.
Donegal’s Caomhan Canny made an impressive comeback from injury as he slotted into fifth place, also riding an Aprilia RS660.
Canny was injured in a heavy spill at the Tandragee 100 in June and faced a race against time to compete at the Manx GP.