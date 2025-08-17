Limavady’s Michael Gahan led the times in Supertwin qualifying as the 2025 Manx Grand Prix got underway on Sunday.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In warm and sunny conditions on the Isle of Man, Gahan did four laps on the Scott Racing Aprilia RS600, setting the fastest lap at 111.85mph on his second lap.

The Ulster rider was only 0.613s ahead of Manxman Jamie Williams (NCE Racing Aprilia), who is making his return this year after a crash at Kate’s Cottage in opening qualifying in 2024 forced him out of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Arrowsmith was third fastest on his Aprilia at 111.595mph ahead of southern Irishman James Chawke, who is riding KMR Kawasaki for Ryan Farquhar. Chawke lapped at 111.104mph.

Limavady's Michael Gahan in action at the Manx Grand Prix in 2024. (Photo: Manx Grand Prix)

Donegal’s Caomhan Canny made an impressive comeback from injury as he slotted into fifth place, also riding an Aprilia RS660.