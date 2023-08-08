Ballymoney rider Dunlop, who made his debut at the event in 2006, winning the Newcomers C event, will ride a 250cc Honda as he returns for another crack of the whip after he was forced out of the race last August.

The 34-year-old will start from his traditional number six in the opening three-lap race of the centenary festival on Friday, August 25.

Republic of Ireland rider Browne will lead the charge for class specialists Laylaw Racing, owned and run by Gerry Lawlor and former two-time Isle of Man TT winner Eddie Laycock, who are fielding three Yamaha TZ250 5KE machines in the race.

Ballymoney's Michael Dunlop will compete in the Lightweight race at the centenary Manx Grand Prix on a 250cc Honda

Browne clinched a memorable victory for his first success around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course in 2022, lapping at 117.403mph as he rode a two-stroke machine for the first time.

The Cork man, who will ride with the number three plate, is joined in the southern Irish team by Ulsterman Adam McLean, who is back at the event for the first time 2019, when he finished as the runner-up in the corresponding race behind Lee Johnston. McLean will set off 10 seconds behind Dunlop at number seven.

Veteran Ian Lougher, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, will also continue his successful association with Laylaw Racing, which stretches back to 2016. The Welshman finished second behind Browne last year in a dream one-two for the team and has secured four podiums in five outings.

Lougher, who made his name in the class at the TT and set a lap record of 117.80mph in the Junior race back in 1990, will set off at number two.

Mike Browne celebrates winning the Lightweight Manx Grand Prix in 2022 with team-mate Ian Lougher and the Laylaw Racing team

England’s Dominic Herbertson will lead the field away from Glencrutchery Road on a machine yet to be confirmed.

One of the pre-race favourites, Jim Hind, is at number five. Hind was leading the race on the final lap last year when he was forced out with an issue two miles from the finish and will be eager to make amends on the Dennis Trollope Racing Yamaha.

Dan Sayle (8) will set off after Tobermore rider McLean on the Baz Gas Honda, with Rhys Hardisty – fourth in 2022 – at number nine on the Willson & Wilding/Kaymac Yamaha.

Frenchman Pierre-Yves Bian completes the top 10 on his Bianteam Yamaha.

Wakefield’s Stuart Hall (12) celebrated an emotional third place last year behind Browne and Lougher and returns on the Whippet Racing Yamaha, starting 10 seconds ahead of Czech rider Michal Dokoupil (Cookson Travel, Yamaha), who is making his debut in the class.

Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan (15) joins the race for the first time on a 450cc Faraldo Racing Yamaha.

This year, unlimited capacity single-cylinder machines and four-stroke machines up to 400cc are now eligible, resulting in a bumper entry of over 60 riders.