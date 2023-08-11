Dunlop rode the bike in practice last year but due to a lack of qualifying time he instead rode an 1100cc Suzuki XR69 in the race, retiring at the end of the second lap.

The Ballymoney man has won the race three times and will set off from Glencrutchery Road at number six.

Another former winner, Dean Harrison, takes on a new challenge this year as he rides an Oxford Racing Ducati by Keys Racing on the iconic 916 machine in a change from Kawasaki machinery.

Michael Dunlop on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 at Guthrie’s during Manx Grand Prix qualifying in 2022

Harrison, riding with the number two plate, recently confirmed his long and successful association with the DAO Racing Kawasaki team would end after this season, with the 34-year-old linked to Honda for 2024.

Aussie David Johnson, also a previous winner, carries the number one plate on the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki. Johnson won the race in 2019 on the ZXR750 machine and finished third in 2022 on his return to the Mountain Course after missing the TT through injury.

England’s Michael Rutter is at number three on the Bathams Ales Suzuki XR69, although there is a question mark over whether Jamie Coward will be fit enough to start behind him at number four.

The Yorkshire rider was injured in a cycling crash last month, fracturing his pelvis, which forced him to miss the Armoy Road Races.

Waterford’s Brian McCormack will set off ten seconds behind Dunlop at number seven on the first of the Greenhall Racing Kawasaki machines.

Team-mate Rob Hodson, last year’s winner, is at number nine, while Manx rider Nathan Harrison is sandwiched between the pair on the Ashcourt Racing Honda RC45. The 24-year-old is filling in for Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston, who was seriously injured in a crash at the North West 200 in May.

Johnston, though, will be in attendance at the event to support Harrison and his Ascourt team.

Harrison set the fastest lap of the race last summer on a Greenhall Kawasaki as he finished second behind Hodson.

Craig Neve (10), who was disputing the lead of the race with Hodson in 2022 until he was forced out at Greeba Castle, again lines up on a Kawasaki for Alasdair Cowan Racing.

Cork’s Mike Browne is next as he makes his debut in the race on the Davies Motorsport Yamaha YZF-750.

Dominic Herbertson (BHR Racing Kawasaki) is the next rider to set off towards Bray Hill at number 13, followed by Derek Sheils on the third Greenall Racing Kawasaki.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan and his Mistral Kawasaki team-mate Michael Sweeney are at number 15 and 17 respectively. Skerries man Sweeney is making his racing return after he was badly hurt in a crash at the North West 200.