Limavady’s Michael Gahan’s chances of a dream victory at the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man were cruelly undone on the final lap of the Supertwin race after he ran out of fuel.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gahan had been chasing down race leader Lewis Arrowsmith and had slashed the English rider’s advantage from six seconds to 0.7s at the Bungalow on the third and last lap.

However, Gahan slowed through Keppel Gate and then stopped at Creg-ny-Baa on the Scott Racing Aprilia RS660 only a few miles from the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dejected Ulsterman was left heartbroken, but Gahan will have another opportunity on the Aprilia in Monday’s MGP Junior race.

Michael Gahan (7, Scott Racing Aprilia) behind Alex Sinclair (5, Luigi Moto Aprilia) at the Gooseneck during Saturday's Manx Grand Prix Supertwin race. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

“On the last lap, I just put the hammer down and saw the boards [gap to Arrowsmith] were coming down and we were gaining and gaining,” Gahan explained.

“I pulled the trigger on the Mountain and thought, right, this is it now, and I rode to my limit – what I thought was safe – and then through Keppel it just went [slowed].

“I thought I’d turned the bike off, got it straightened up and she went again, then at Creg-ny-Baa she just run out and the race was over.

“It is what it is, everybody has to finish but I rode as hard as I could ride and just unfortunately we had no luck. We’ll try again.