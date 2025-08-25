Northern Ireland’s Michael Gahan made up for the disappointment of a retirement in Saturday’s Supertwin race at the Manx Grand Prix after claiming a podium in the Junior race on Monday.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gahan was challenging for the lead on Saturday and had cut Lewis Arrowsmith’s advantage to 0.7s at the Bungalow on the final lap.

However, the Limavady man ran out of fuel on the Scott Racing Aprilia with a few miles remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gahan, though, had plenty to smile about on Bank Holiday Monday after a sun-kissed Junior race on the Isle of Man, finishing third behind Manx rider Jamie Williams and York’s Toby Shann.

Limavady's Michael Gahan on his way to third place in the Junior Manx Grand Prix on the Scott Racing Aprilia. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

“There was enough fuel in it today and I’m surprised I got the job done, and it was good to get it over the line,” said Gahan.

“We just chipped away, slow start as usual – we just cannot get going at all – we got going but it just wouldn’t pull top gear.

“I don’t know why, I just struggled but we got there and I’m happy I finished.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams (NCE Racing Aprilia) was celebrating a double after following up his win in Saturday's Supersport race with another victory in the Junior event.

The Douglas man finished 3.2s ahead of Shann (Cowton Racing Kawasaki), with Gahan 11.7s further back in third.

Williams was initially battling with Arrowsmith until the Preston rider was forced out, but Shann then piled on the pressure and was only half-a-second behind at the beginning of the third and final lap.

“I’m speechless, I’m just so happy this has happened – more so for the team and everyone who has put so much into this,” said Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bike didn’t miss a beat the entire race… it’s pretty special, double Manx Grand Prix winner!

“I had three great pit boards in that race. I was getting boards all the way around but I wasn’t aware that Lewis (Arrowsmith) was out.

“It was quite a close race I think, especially that last lap. I think there’ll be a few beers sunk tonight by these boys.”

Republic of Ireland rider Liam Chawke was fourth on the KMR/Jack Reid Cars Kawasaki, only 4.9s behind Gahan, with Donegal’s Caomhan Canny (Canny Racing Aprilia) and Alex Sinclair (Luigi Moto Aprilia) completing the top six.

Irishman Andy Farrell finished seventh on the A&H Motorsport Aprilia.