Mike Browne topped the Classic Superbike times at the Manx Grand Prix as qualifying finally resumed on Thursday following a weather-hit week on the Isle of Man.

Inclement weather had caused three successive cancellations on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with competitors only having the chance to compete in Sunday’s opening sessions until better conditions prevailed on the Isle of Man for Thursday’s afternoon contingency session.

Cork man Browne, riding the Bike Specialists by Key Racing Ducati 916, lapped at 123.225mph on his second lap, despite the presence of damp patches around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Browne was also on a quick lap on his third lap on the V-twin machine but rolled off at the end, recording his third lap at 122.755mph.

Mike Browne on the Key Racing Ducati 916 during Manx Grand Prix qualifying on Thursday at Creg-ny-Baa

Wigan rider Rob Hodson’s lap of 123.453mph from Sunday on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki remains the fastest so far.

Michael Dunlop, who never managed to complete a lap on Sunday on his 250cc Honda and Ducati 916 machines, did not register on the time sheets on Thursday as the Ballymoney man appeared to be out of luck again.

James Hind was second fastest on the Wiz Norton 588 on Thursday, lapping at 122.519mph with Australian rider and former Classic Superbike race winner David Johnson next (Mistral Racing Kawasaki) at 122.057mph after completing three laps.

Ian Hutchinson slotted into fourth on the Steadplan Kawasaki 750 at 121.035mph followed by Michael Rutter (120.628mph) on the Bathams Ales Suzuki and Greenall Racing Kawasaki rider Brian McCormack (120.582mph).

Lee Johnston on the Reed Racing Honda RC45 at Creg-ny-Baa on Thursday at the Manx Grand Prix

Derek Sheils was eighth quickest on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki with a speed of 120.202mph while Adam McLean was 12th with a speed of 117.963mph on the Flitwick Motorcycles Yamaha.

Fellow Northern Ireland rider Lee Johnston managed three laps on the Reed Racing Honda RC45, setting his best lap at 117.242mph, which put him 13th on the leaderboard.

In the Lightweights, veteran Ian Lougher topped the pile on the Laycock Racing Yamaha TZ250 at 114.317mph from Stuart Hall (Whippet Racing Yamaha) who did 111.338mph and Rhys Hardisty (Phil Anslow/Kaymac Yamaha), who clocked 111.28mph.

Dan Ingham led the Senior MGP session at 116.97mph on the Castings Technology Yamaha R6, while Ulsterman Shaun Anderson lapped at 109.694mph on the Peter Beugger Paton to head the Classic Senior times from Yorkshireman Jamie Coward (Craven Classic Norton), who recorded a speed of 107.915mph.

Irishman Browne was third fastest on the Eureka Racing Manx Norton at 107.26mph ahead of John McGuinness (Winfield Paton) who lapped at 105.345mph.

Adam McLean (Flitwick Motorcycles Royal Enfield) and Paul Jordan (Davies Motorsport Yamaha) were sixth and seventh, lapping at 104.217mph and 104.092mph respectively.

Andrea Majola was quickest in the Junior MGP session on the Paton Supertwin at 114.1mph from Maurizio

Bottalico (113.245mph) and Ireland’s James Chawke (109.98mph), who is riding a KMR Kawasaki for Ryan Farquhar.