Anderson, from Garvagh in Co Londonderry, was due to compete in the Senior and Classic Senior MGP classes.

On Wednesday, the organisers said Anderson had tested positive ‘for the use of recreational substances’ following a random test.

The matter has now been referred to the sport’s governing body in Northern Ireland, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre).

A statement said: “ACU Events Ltd, race organiser of the Manx Grand Prix Races, can confirm that Darryl Anderson, a competitor in the Senior and Classic Senior MGP classes, has been excluded from the 2023 event following a positive drugs test.

“Anderson, a newcomer at the Manx Grand Prix, tested positive for the use of recreational substances in a random drugs test carried out as part of the event’s drug and alcohol screening protocols.

“On behalf of the ACUE, the Auto Cycle Union (ACU) have passed the matter on to the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (MCUI), the national governing body for motorcycle sport in Ireland, to carry out their formal judicial process.