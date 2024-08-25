Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Manx Grand Prix has been thrown into turmoil after a raft of cancellations following a spell of unseasonal weather on the Isle of Man including gales and heavy rain brought by Storm Lilian.

As a result, all six races which were originally due to be held over three days have been crammed into a revamped schedule on Bank Holiday Monday today, with lap distances cut in an attempt to try and complete the programme in a single day.

There was a similar scenario in 2019 at the Isle of Man TT, when the bulk of the race programme was held over two days, including five races on the Thursday of race week after rain and mist had a detrimental impact on the schedule.

The current shorter nine-day format at the Manx Grand Prix, introduced in 2022, has led to criticism from some fans and supporters of the event who want to see the event revert to a two-week meeting.

The current schedule means there are only three race days on Friday, Saturday and Monday, but the Manx Motor Cycle Club – the promoters of the event – and ACU Events Ltd – the race organiser – have stressed that there is currently no option to return to a two-week programme, with a week of practice and a week of racing not possible because of a lack of medical cover and marshals to oversee an extended programme.

In a statement, the organisation said: “The shorter Manx Grand Prix schedule introduced in 2022, means that there are less scheduled days for racing.

“However the Manx Motor Cycle Club and ACU Events wish to reconfirm that at the current time, it is not possible to implement enough medical and marshal cover, given the reliance on off-island volunteers, to enable a full second week of racing.“If the schedule from 2019 had been in place for 2024, set against the challenges faced this year, all qualifying sessions would have been cancelled, with no contingency sessions available.

“The new schedule with additional flexibility during Thursday and Friday ensured two additional longer qualifying sessions could be staged, in addition to the increased opening session scheduled on the opening Sunday afternoon.”

Motorcycle racing no longer takes place on wet roads around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course for safety reasons, leaving the organisers at the mercy of the weather.

In the past week, the island has been hit by some of the worst August weather in 20 years after Storm Lilian brought gales and heavy, persistent rain.

The unseasonal weather system resulted in the cancellation of six possible qualifying sessions, with Saturday’s three-race programme wiped out after a red flag incident in the Junior Manx Grand Prix followed by the onset of rain showers in the west of the island in the afternoon.

Further rain was expected on Saturday evening, leaving the organisers with no choice but to opt for yet another cancellation.

Two qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday morning were lost after delays to allow the roads to dry following overnight rain, while a burst sewer at Union Mills also cost the organisers around two hours while the problem was dealt with.

Since last Sunday’s opening day of practice – which was marred by the death of Irish racer Louis O’Regan after a crash at Kate’s Cottage – the only other qualifying sessions that took place were held on Thursday and Friday, leaving competitors drastically short of laps.

A contingency schedule that had been planned to run yesterday was also cancelled in advance because of a poor weather forecast.

Addressing the issues, the organisers said in a statement: “The Race Organiser was required to halt proceedings with displayed Red Flags on Sunday [August 18] and Saturday afternoon’s sessions due to incidents that occurred, this was to allow for the incidents to be managed safely.“A burst sewer in Union Mills also saw Saturday’s racing significantly delayed, with water and waste covering the roads in that area, requiring works to take place before racing could be started.“The delays continued on Saturday due to a course-wide technical issue with the radio communication that had to be rectified before racing could begin, without this racing could not take place.”

John McBride, chairman of the Manx Motor Cycle Club, said: “I feel for the riders and fans of the Manx Grand Prix, who have had to endure such unprecedented disruption this week.

“I would like to thank them all for their co-operation and understanding during this difficult period.

“The Manx Motor Cycle Club are very grateful to our colleagues at ACU Events, for their skill and professionalism in managing these issues, and we thank them for ensuring that everyone impacted by the necessary delays has been kept up to date in a clear and timely manner.”

Mr McBride added that while today’s attempt to run six races would present a major challenge, he was confident the 2024 event could be brought to a successful conclusion.

“What makes the Manx Grand Prix so special is the unwavering passion for the event that is shared amongst its competitors, spectators along with all those involved.

“And, whilst the volume of races that will be scheduled for Monday will not be without its challenges, I do believe that together we will be able to bring the 2024 Manx Grand Prix to a conclusion with the delivery of a spectacular programme of racing for all to enjoy.”Roads are scheduled to close this morning at 9:30am and will reopen no later than 9pm.

The schedule is as follows:

09:30 - Roads Close

10:10 - 2 Wheeling Classics Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix - 1 lap (reduced from 3 laps)

11:15 - PE Lightweight Manx Grand Prix - 2 laps (reduced from 3 laps)

12:50 - RST Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix - 3 laps (reduced from 4 laps)

15:00 - Carole Nash Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix - 2 laps (reduced from 4 laps)

16:30 - Mylchreests Group Senior Manx Grand Prix - 3 laps (reduced from 4 laps)

18:30 - MGP Supporters Club Junior Manx Grand Prix - 2 laps (Restart) (reduced from 4 laps)