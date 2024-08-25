Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Manx Grand Prix organisers will attempt to run a heavily revised six-race programme on the final day of the event following “unprecedented disruptions” to the schedule after a week of weather cancellations.

Racing on Saturday was abandoned after the Mountain Course on the Isle of Man was deemed unsuitable for racing following rain showers.

The Junior Manx Grand Prix was red-flagged earlier in the afternoon on the second lap after Manx rider Chris Moffitt crashed at Ballacrye. The event organisers have described his condition as serious but stable.

A second competitor, Wayne Axon from Wareham in England, came off at Creg-ny-Baa and is in a serious condition. Both riders are receiving treatment in hospital.

The 2024 Manx Grand Prix has been disrupted by some of the worst August weather in 20 years on the Isle of Man

Last Sunday, Irish rider Louis O’Regan died after an incident at Kate’s Cottage during the opening qualifying sessions.

Three races were due to take place on Saturday, including the Classic Senior and Lightweight races.

However, both events have been moved to a packed Bank Holiday Monday schedule which includes the Classic Junior, Senior MGP and Classic Superbike races.

The organisers will also attempt to run the red-flagged Junior race over two laps of the 37.73-mile course.

A statement from the race promoters, the Manx Motor Cyle Club, and the race organiser, ACU Events Ltd, said the island had experienced ‘some of the worst August weather in 20 years over the past week’, with Storm Lilian bringing ‘unseasonably high winds along with heavy and persistent rain’.

Monday’s ambitious six-race programme has been put in place after multiple cancellations.

Since last Sunday’s opening day of practice, the only other qualifying sessions that took place were held on Thursday and Friday, leaving competitors drastically short of laps.

A contingency schedule that had been planned to run on Sunday was also cancelled in advance because of a poor weather forecast.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said that while the past week had been ‘incredibly frustrating’, the safety of competitors was always his number one priority.

“The past week has thrown us a vast number of challenges, and it has been incredibly frustrating to not be able to give everyone the time on the TT Mountain Course that they deserve,” said Thompson.

“Above everything though, our priority as Race Organiser is always the safety of riders, marshals and spectators, and we have regularly been left with no option but to delay or cancel proceedings.

“I would like to put on record my thanks to everyone involved in the Race Organisation as well as our colleagues at The TT Marshals and Manx Motorsport Medical Services for their outstanding commitment over the past week, in often trying conditions.”

Roads are scheduled to close this morning at 9:30am and will reopen no later than 9pm as the organisers try to squeeze in the full six-race Manx Grand Prix race programme, albeit with reduced laps.

Monday’s schedule is as follows:

09:30 - Roads Close

10:10 - 2 Wheeling Classics Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix - 1 lap (reduced from 3 laps)

11:15 - PE Lightweight Manx Grand Prix - 2 laps (reduced from 3 laps)

12:50 - RST Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix - 3 laps (reduced from 4 laps)

15:00 - Carole Nash Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix - 2 laps (reduced from 4 laps)

16:30 - Mylchreests Group Senior Manx Grand Prix - 3 laps (reduced from 4 laps)

18:30 - MGP Supporters Club Junior Manx Grand Prix - 2 laps (Restart) (reduced from 4 laps)