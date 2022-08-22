Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next qualifying session is scheduled to get under way on Tuesday from 6.20pm, with roads closing at 6pm and reopening no later than 9pm.

An additional qualifying session has now been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, with roads closed from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, with the evening session then going ahead as planned.

The nine-day festival commenced on Sunday around the TT Mountain Course for the first time since 2019, with Republic of Ireland rider Brian McCormack topping the Classic Superbike times at 120.164mph on the Greenall Kawasaki.

James Hind (114.137mph) led Michael Dunlop (112.611mph) in the Lightweight 250cc class, while John McGuinness (109.637mph) was quickest on Roger Winfield’s Paton in the Classic Senior session.

Stephen Smith topped the time sheets for the MGP Senior race at 118.871mph with Chris Moore fastest in the MGP Junior class at 112.778mph.