News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out

Manx Grand Prix: Practice cancelled due to poor weather on Isle of Man | Extra qualifying session added to Wednesday's schedule

Monday’s practice at the Manx Grand Prix has been cancelled due to poor weather conditions on the Isle of Man.

By Kyle White
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:19 pm

The next qualifying session is scheduled to get under way on Tuesday from 6.20pm, with roads closing at 6pm and reopening no later than 9pm.

An additional qualifying session has now been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, with roads closed from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, with the evening session then going ahead as planned.

The nine-day festival commenced on Sunday around the TT Mountain Course for the first time since 2019, with Republic of Ireland rider Brian McCormack topping the Classic Superbike times at 120.164mph on the Greenall Kawasaki.

Most Popular

James Hind (114.137mph) led Michael Dunlop (112.611mph) in the Lightweight 250cc class, while John McGuinness (109.637mph) was quickest on Roger Winfield’s Paton in the Classic Senior session.

Stephen Smith topped the time sheets for the MGP Senior race at 118.871mph with Chris Moore fastest in the MGP Junior class at 112.778mph.

The scene at Laurel Bank on the Mountain Course on the Isle of Man on Monday afternoon.
Republic of IrelandJohn McGuinness