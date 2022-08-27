Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGuinness was due to ride Roger Winfield’s Paton in the three-lap race on Saturday (5.15pm) and had topped the times in practice at over 109mph.

The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner was bidding to win the race for a third time in a row after back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019.

However, a terminal engine failure is understood to have ruled the 50-year-old out of the race.

In his absence, Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston and his Davies Motorsport team-mate Dominic Herbertson will be among the favourites on their TX500 Yamaha machines.

Rob Hodson (Ruthless Racing 500 Honda), Jamie Coward (Ted Woof/Craven Manx Norton) and James Hillier (CSC Racing 500 Honda) are also likely contenders for the rostrum.