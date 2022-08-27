Manx Grand Prix: Race favourite John McGuinness ruled out of Senior Classic event after engine woe with Winfield Paton
Race favourite John McGuinness has been ruled out of the Bremont Classic Senior race at the Manx Grand Prix.
McGuinness was due to ride Roger Winfield’s Paton in the three-lap race on Saturday (5.15pm) and had topped the times in practice at over 109mph.
The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner was bidding to win the race for a third time in a row after back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019.
However, a terminal engine failure is understood to have ruled the 50-year-old out of the race.
Most Popular
-
1
Manx Grand Prix 2022: Practice schedule, race order and roads closing times as festival returns on Isle of Man
-
2
Some are gutted, some find it hilarious: reaction to Linfield’s European heartbreak
-
3
Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has Hibernian red card downgraded to yellow
-
4
Glenavon seal first win as Matthew Fitzpatrick wraps up points over Coleraine
-
5
Don Stirling: Sky blues pay tribute to 'Mr Ballymena United'
In his absence, Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston and his Davies Motorsport team-mate Dominic Herbertson will be among the favourites on their TX500 Yamaha machines.
Rob Hodson (Ruthless Racing 500 Honda), Jamie Coward (Ted Woof/Craven Manx Norton) and James Hillier (CSC Racing 500 Honda) are also likely contenders for the rostrum.
The Dunlop Lightweight race and MGP Junior races are also scheduled on a busy Saturday.