Racing at the Manx Grand Prix has been condensed into two days after a revised schedule was confirmed on Friday.

Plans to utilise a contingency session on Sunday have been cancelled with more inclement weather in the forecast.

The organisers had intended to hold two races on Sunday after weather disruption this week, when qualifying sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening were called off because of rain and high winds.

However, three races are now set to take place on Saturday with the remaining three races scheduled for Bank Holiday Monday.

The schedule at the Manx Grand Prix has been impacted by wet weather and high winds on the Isle of Man

Saturday’s schedule includes the Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix at 13:00 BST with the Junior MGP at 15:00 BST.

The Lightweight race is pencilled in for 17:00 BST on Saturday evening and all three events on Saturday will be held over three laps.

Two further qualifying sessions are also scheduled on Saturday.