Manx Grand Prix: Red flag halts Tuesday qualifying after late incident on Mountain section
The start of qualifying was delayed by 30 minutes until 19:00 BST after road traffic collision on the Isle of Man pushed the road closing time back until 18:30 BST.
The red flag was reported at 20:04 BST as qualifying was nearing an end following an incident.
No further official details have been provided.
Monday’s session was lost after a red flag crash on the opening lap of qualifying involving Northern Ireland’s Andy McAllister, who came off at Black Dub and suffered a reported arm injury.
The incident on Monday took longer than anticipated to clear and with fading light, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said no further action would take place.
Wednesday is a rest day for the Manx Grand Prix riders with practice for the Classic TT getting under way. Roads are due to close from 18:00 BST.