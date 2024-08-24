Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday’s Junior Manx Grand Prix race was halted following a red flag incident at Ballacrye.

The rider involved was reported to be conscious and has been taken by Airmed to Noble’s Hospital.

The event was the opening race of the 2024 meeting and began at 14:10 BST after Saturday’s schedule was delayed to allow the course to dry after overnight rain, while a burst water mains at Union Mills also led to a further delay of around two hours.

Roads eventually closed at 12:30 BST and a warm-up lap was held before the Junior MGP race got underway.

The Junior Manx Grand Prix race was red-flagged on the second lap

Italy’s Andrea Majola was leading the race on the second lap when the red flag incident occurred 37 minutes into the race.

A revised schedule has been issued for Saturday, with the Junior MGP race set for a two-lap re-start at 16:00 BST followed by the Classic Senior MGP over three laps at 17:45 BST.