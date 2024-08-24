Manx Grand Prix: Red flag incident in opening race of 2024 meeting on Isle of Man

Kyle White
By Kyle White

Sports journalist

Published 24th Aug 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 15:12 BST
Saturday’s Junior Manx Grand Prix race was halted following a red flag incident at Ballacrye.

The rider involved was reported to be conscious and has been taken by Airmed to Noble’s Hospital.

The event was the opening race of the 2024 meeting and began at 14:10 BST after Saturday’s schedule was delayed to allow the course to dry after overnight rain, while a burst water mains at Union Mills also led to a further delay of around two hours.

Roads eventually closed at 12:30 BST and a warm-up lap was held before the Junior MGP race got underway.

The Junior Manx Grand Prix race was red-flagged on the second lapThe Junior Manx Grand Prix race was red-flagged on the second lap
Italy’s Andrea Majola was leading the race on the second lap when the red flag incident occurred 37 minutes into the race.

A revised schedule has been issued for Saturday, with the Junior MGP race set for a two-lap re-start at 16:00 BST followed by the Classic Senior MGP over three laps at 17:45 BST.

The Lightweight race has now been added to Monday’s schedule.

