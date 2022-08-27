News you can trust since 1737
Manx Grand Prix results round-up from Isle of Man

Results from the opening race day at the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man, where Mike Browne from Cork claimed his first victory on the Mountain Course in the Dunlop Lightweight race.

By Kyle White
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 3:46 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:47 pm

Italy’s Francesco Curinga set a new lap record on his way to victory in the MGP Junior race.

MANX GRAND PRIX RESULTS

Dunlop Lightweight Race (2 laps)

Mike Browne celebrates winning the Dunlop Lightweight race at the Manx Grand Prix on Saturday with runner-up Ian Lougher and the LayLaw Racing Yamaha team.

1 M Browne (Yamaha)

2 I Lougher (Yamaha) +43.816

3 S Hall (Yamaha) +53.968

4 R Hardisty (Yamaha) +8.992s

5 C Moore (Yamaha) +10.00s

6 P Harvey (Honda) +15.540s

7 M Sweeney (Honda) +1m 10.036s

8 R Wilson (KTM) +34.088s

New lap record: James Hind 117.592mph

Manx Grand Prix Supporters’ Club Junior Race (4 laps)

1 F Curinga (Paton)

2 C Moore (Kawasaki) +19.788s

3 M Colvin (Kawasaki) +9.167s

4 Majola (Paton) +48.257s

5 B Rea (Kawasaki) +6.418s

6 D Ingham (Aprilia) +15.327s

7 A Walker (Kawasaki) +2m 02.978s

8 M Morris (Aprilia) +20.495s

New lap record: Curinga 116.475mph