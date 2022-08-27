Manx Grand Prix results round-up from Isle of Man
Results from the opening race day at the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man, where Mike Browne from Cork claimed his first victory on the Mountain Course in the Dunlop Lightweight race.
Italy’s Francesco Curinga set a new lap record on his way to victory in the MGP Junior race.
MANX GRAND PRIX RESULTS
Dunlop Lightweight Race (2 laps)
1 M Browne (Yamaha)
2 I Lougher (Yamaha) +43.816
3 S Hall (Yamaha) +53.968
4 R Hardisty (Yamaha) +8.992s
5 C Moore (Yamaha) +10.00s
6 P Harvey (Honda) +15.540s
7 M Sweeney (Honda) +1m 10.036s
8 R Wilson (KTM) +34.088s
New lap record: James Hind 117.592mph
Manx Grand Prix Supporters’ Club Junior Race (4 laps)
1 F Curinga (Paton)
2 C Moore (Kawasaki) +19.788s
3 M Colvin (Kawasaki) +9.167s
4 Majola (Paton) +48.257s
5 B Rea (Kawasaki) +6.418s
6 D Ingham (Aprilia) +15.327s
7 A Walker (Kawasaki) +2m 02.978s
8 M Morris (Aprilia) +20.495s
New lap record: Curinga 116.475mph