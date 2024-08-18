Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Classic Superbike and Senior MGP qualifying session was red-flagged for a second time on Sunday on the opening day of the Manx Grand Prix.

The session was pushed back on the schedule after Manx rider Jamie Williams crashed at Kate’s Cottage on the first lap of the session shortly before 14:30 BST.

Williams, one of the leading contenders in the Senior MGP class, sustained left hip and shoulder injuries in the incident and was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital.

Qualifying resumed, including the Lightweight machines, with Lee Johnston setting the pace on his 250cc Honda at 114.181mph.

A second red flag incident has curtailed Sunday's opening day of qualifying at the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man. (File picture)

Former winner Rob Hodson was leading the Classic Superbike times at 123.453mph when the second red-flag incident occurred with around 10 minutes of the session remaining.