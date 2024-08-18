Manx Grand Prix: Second red-flag incident halts Classic Superbike and Senior qualifying as organisers confirm end to opening day
The session was pushed back on the schedule after Manx rider Jamie Williams crashed at Kate’s Cottage on the first lap of the session shortly before 14:30 BST.
Williams, one of the leading contenders in the Senior MGP class, sustained left hip and shoulder injuries in the incident and was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital.
Qualifying resumed, including the Lightweight machines, with Lee Johnston setting the pace on his 250cc Honda at 114.181mph.
Former winner Rob Hodson was leading the Classic Superbike times at 123.453mph when the second red-flag incident occurred with around 10 minutes of the session remaining.
The organisers have yet to provide any further updates although it was confirmed the session would not be restarted.
