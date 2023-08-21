Colchester's Gary Vines lost his life following a crash at the Manx Grand Prix on Sunday

The incident happened at Ballagarey on Sunday afternoon in the Classic Superbike and Senior session, resulting in a red flag.

A statement from the organisers on Monday said: “Gary was a regular competitor at the Manx Grand Prix, making his debut in 2015 where he took a highly impressive victory in the Newcomers B Race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He earned another podium in the 2018 Lightweight Race, and also secured top-ten finishes at the Classic TT.

“He competed in the Supersport Races at the 2022 and 2023 TT Races, posting his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course this year at an average speed of 118.488mph.