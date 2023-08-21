News you can trust since 1737
Manx Grand Prix: Tragic news as Colchester rider Gary Vines dies following crash in qualifying

Colchester rider Gary Vines has tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash in the opening qualifying session at the Manx Grand Prix.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Colchester's Gary Vines lost his life following a crash at the Manx Grand Prix on Sunday

The incident happened at Ballagarey on Sunday afternoon in the Classic Superbike and Senior session, resulting in a red flag.

A statement from the organisers on Monday said: “Gary was a regular competitor at the Manx Grand Prix, making his debut in 2015 where he took a highly impressive victory in the Newcomers B Race.

“He earned another podium in the 2018 Lightweight Race, and also secured top-ten finishes at the Classic TT.

“He competed in the Supersport Races at the 2022 and 2023 TT Races, posting his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course this year at an average speed of 118.488mph.

“Everyone involved in the organisation of the Manx Grand Prix would like to express their deepest sympathies to Gary’s family, his partner, his loved ones, and friends.”