Two Manx Grand Prix riders are in a serious condition following crashes during the Junior race on Saturday.

Manxman Chris Moffitt crashed at Ballacrye, leading to a red flag on the second lap. The event organisers have described his condition as serious but stable.

A second competitor, Wayne Axon from Wareham in England, crashed at Creg-ny-Baa and is in a serious condition in hospital.

