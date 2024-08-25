Manx Grand Prix: Two riders in serious condition following separate accidents in red-flagged MGP Junior race
Two Manx Grand Prix riders are in a serious condition following crashes during the Junior race on Saturday.
Manxman Chris Moffitt crashed at Ballacrye, leading to a red flag on the second lap. The event organisers have described his condition as serious but stable.
A second competitor, Wayne Axon from Wareham in England, crashed at Creg-ny-Baa and is in a serious condition in hospital.
The Junior Manx Grand Prix was later cancelled on Saturday because of wet weather and is due to be run on Monday over two laps as part of a revised six-race programme.
