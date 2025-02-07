Manx rider Conor Cummins 'training hard and motivated' says John Burrows ahead of Ramsey man's first test with Ulster team in Spain
Cummins will ride BMW M1000RR Superbike and Superstock machinery and a Ducati Panigale V2 in the Supersport class for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Team this.
The 38-year-old parted company from Clive Padgett’s Honda squad last year after eight seasons together, with Cummins withdrawing from the final races at the TT in 2024 – including the blue riband Senior – citing a lack of confidence after a tough week.
Cummins will join the Dungannon-based team at Cartagena in Spain on February 20 for a pre-season test.
Burrows said: “It’s all good and I’ve known Conor a long time, so it’s not like he’s a stranger to me but obviously we’ve just never worked together before.
“He’ll be joining us at Cartagena for a bit of a shakedown
“He’s training hard and he’s motivated. He had a good lot of years with Clive and those years were very good; it’s only in these last couple of years when things got a bit stale.
“But for me looking in from the outside, I don’t believe that’s anything to do with a rider or team, I think it’s just a case of staying too long in the same place and needing a fresh challenge.
“Clive Padgett has done a tremendous job in road racing and he now has Davey Todd back with him, and he’s going to want to prove a point as well this year and that motivates him and the team, so everybody gets a new motivation.
“I do believe he has a point to prove and it’s not a point to prove anybody outside or any past team or whatever, it’s more a point to prove to himself.”
Burrows’ teenage son Jack will compete for a second season in the British Talent Cup this year and together with the team’s road racing commitments, there is a packed schedule to contend with from the opening BSB weekend at Oulton Park until the Isle of Man TT.
Burrows said: “I’m certainly looking forward to working with Conor but I’m not looking forward to how busy the schedule is going to be!
“The North West and TT comes on you so quick and you’re in a bit of rush to get things in place.
“From the May Bank Holiday Monday, there’s Oulton, North West 200, Donington, Silverstone and the TT coming on each weekend.
“That brings me into June and then we’ve six BSBs left with Jack and we have Tandragee and Armoy, but with the BSBs I know how to approach them better this year.
“The truck will go to England after the TT and stay there until the end of the year, and then whatever we do with Conor we’ll just do with the van at home.
“If get the TT over then that will be some of the pressure off me, but I am looking forward to this year.”
England’s Dominic Herbertson rode for Burrows in 2024, replacing Irishman Mike Browne.