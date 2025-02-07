John Burrows says Manx rider Conor Cummins is motivated to return to his best form in 2025 as the Ramsey man gears up for his first test with the Northern Ireland team in Spain later this month.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cummins will ride BMW M1000RR Superbike and Superstock machinery and a Ducati Panigale V2 in the Supersport class for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Team this.

The 38-year-old parted company from Clive Padgett’s Honda squad last year after eight seasons together, with Cummins withdrawing from the final races at the TT in 2024 – including the blue riband Senior – citing a lack of confidence after a tough week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cummins will join the Dungannon-based team at Cartagena in Spain on February 20 for a pre-season test.

Conor Cummins with Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team boss John Burrows. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Burrows said: “It’s all good and I’ve known Conor a long time, so it’s not like he’s a stranger to me but obviously we’ve just never worked together before.

“He’ll be joining us at Cartagena for a bit of a shakedown

“He’s training hard and he’s motivated. He had a good lot of years with Clive and those years were very good; it’s only in these last couple of years when things got a bit stale.

“But for me looking in from the outside, I don’t believe that’s anything to do with a rider or team, I think it’s just a case of staying too long in the same place and needing a fresh challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clive Padgett has done a tremendous job in road racing and he now has Davey Todd back with him, and he’s going to want to prove a point as well this year and that motivates him and the team, so everybody gets a new motivation.

“I do believe he has a point to prove and it’s not a point to prove anybody outside or any past team or whatever, it’s more a point to prove to himself.”

Burrows’ teenage son Jack will compete for a second season in the British Talent Cup this year and together with the team’s road racing commitments, there is a packed schedule to contend with from the opening BSB weekend at Oulton Park until the Isle of Man TT.

Burrows said: “I’m certainly looking forward to working with Conor but I’m not looking forward to how busy the schedule is going to be!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The North West and TT comes on you so quick and you’re in a bit of rush to get things in place.

“From the May Bank Holiday Monday, there’s Oulton, North West 200, Donington, Silverstone and the TT coming on each weekend.

“That brings me into June and then we’ve six BSBs left with Jack and we have Tandragee and Armoy, but with the BSBs I know how to approach them better this year.

“The truck will go to England after the TT and stay there until the end of the year, and then whatever we do with Conor we’ll just do with the van at home.

“If get the TT over then that will be some of the pressure off me, but I am looking forward to this year.”