Mar-Train Racing unveils British Supersport champion Jack Kennedy's 2022 Yamaha R6

Jack Kennedy on the 2022 Mar-Train Racing Yamaha he will ride in this year's British Supersport Championship.

Dubliner Kennedy, who clinched the title for the third time last season, will be in action at this weekend’s official BSB test at Snetterton as he gears up to open the defence of his crown when the championship returns at Silverstone over the Easter weekend (April 15-17).

Mar-Train Racing, owned by Tim and Sonya Martin, has previously worked with Kennedy in 2012, when he agonisingly missed out on securing the Supersport title in the final race of the season at Brands Hatch.

Kennedy, who won seven races and bagged 17 podiums in 2021, said: “The 2022 Mar-Train Racing Yamaha R6 looks amazing, and I really can’t wait to give its first shakedown at this weekend’s official BSB test at Snetterton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s great to be returning to Yamaha machinery in 2022 with such as a successful team. The Yamaha R6 has been the most successful bike in just about every international and national Supersport campaign and I know that Tim and Sonya, along with Andy Jamison and Kev Stephenson will have developed a bike that will allow us to challenge for the championship.”

Team owner, Tim Martin, said he believed Kennedy will have the best possible package in the Yamaha YZF-R6 as he bids for a record-breaking fourth British Supersport title.

“Mar-Train Racing’s full-time assault on the 2022 British Supersport Championship starts here as we unveil a vibrant and traditional livery in the Mar-Train colours on our Yamaha backed YZF-R6,” said Martin.

“We’re excited to see what this season brings. Jack is undoubtedly one of the most talented Supersport riders on the grid and we have been working hard behind the scenes to put together a package that we believe can propel him to a record-breaking championship title.”

-----------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.