Marc Marquez celebrates winning his home Grand Prix at Aragon with brother Alex and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia. (Photo by MotoGP.com)

Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) claimed his 66th MotoGP victory with a perfect weekend at the GoPro Grand Prix of Aragon.

The Spaniard, for the first time since the Sachsenring in 2015, topped every session during a Grand Prix weekend to secure a dominant seventh win at MotorLand.

After a brilliant, hard-fought victory in the previous day's Tissot Sprint race, the six-time MotoGP World Champion delivered a masterclass in the 23-lap Grand Prix.

It was a lights-to-flag triumph for Marquez senior, with his brother Alex (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) finishing second, while reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia, who had a disappointing 12th in the Sprint race, showed signs of returning to form by completing the podium on the second Lenovo Ducati.

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM) challenged Bagnaia in the early laps but ultimately had to settle for fourth, equalling the best KTM result of 2025.

Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and rookie Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) enjoyed a great scrap for fifth.

The pair clashed on their way down the back straight on the penultimate lap, with Aldeguer coming out on top, but in the end Morbidelli’s experience enabled the Italian to get the better of his Spanish rival.

“This weekend was special”, said race winner Marquez.

“If I want to win this championship, I cannot lose stupid points like I did in Austin. In the final five laps, I started to think about Austin, and I said we need to find a solution. Fastest lap! Ten years later, it's nice to have another perfect weekend!"

Turkey’s Deniz Oncu on the Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex secured his first Moto2 World Championship victory after a thrilling sprint to the finish line against Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team). It was the second closest finish in GP history as Oncu defeated his rival by just 0.003 seconds. Belgium’s Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) had led during the opening twelve laps before finishing third. Jake Dixon was a disappointing 13th.