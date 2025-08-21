Marc Marquez wins in Austria with Fermin Aldeguer second and Marco Bezzecchi third.

Marc Marquez took another step closer to the 2025 MotoGP World Championship when he claimed his maiden Grand Prix victory at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the Spaniard's sixth consecutive victory and his ninth of the season on the Lenovo Ducati.

As MotoGP celebrated the 1,000th race since 1949, it was fitting that the top step of the podium went to man of the moment Marquez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting from fourth on the grid, Marquez, who won the previous day's Tissot Sprint race, battled for second with teammate Pecco Bagnaia, winner of the last three Grand Prix at Spielberg, in the early stages behind pole setter Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing), who made a fantastic start.

Once Marquez disposed of Bagnaia, it was a battle between himself and Bezzecchi until lap 20.

The eight-time World Champion, who had passed Bezzecchi on lap 19 before the Italian fought back, made it stick on the following lap at Turn 1 under braking and edged away to take the chequered flag over a second clear of MotoGP rookie Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), who passed Bezzecchi five laps from home after starting from sixth on the grid.

Bezzecchi completed the podium with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) fourth, ahead of the Tech3 KTM of Enea Bastianini.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joan Mir rounded out the top six on the factory Honda. Bagnaia was a disappointing seventh.

“I am super, super happy to finally take my first victory here in Austria,” said Marquez. “Six victories in a row, but I will keep focused because next week we have another race.

"I enjoyed the race and I am super happy to be on the top of the podium for Pau Alsina.”

Brazilian rider Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) dominated the Moto2 race, claiming his second victory of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moto2 rookie Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) secured his first podium in the class, with Celestino Vietti, who recovered from a long lap penalty, in third.