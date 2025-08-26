Marc Marquez celebrates victory in the Michelin Grand Prix of Hungary with Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi

Marc Marquez dominated the Michelin Grand Prix of Hungary, claiming his tenth double of the season.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Spaniard comfortably won Saturday’s Tissot Sprint race ahead of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing team-mates, Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli.

In Sunday’s 26-lap Grand Prix around the Balaton Park Circuit, the Spaniard was lucky not to crash on the opening lap after touching the rear of Marco Bezzecchi’s Aprilia at Turn 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Bezzecchi, Morbidelli, and Marquez running in the top three, Alex Marquez, Marc’s brother and main championship rival, slid out at Turn 1 on the second lap. He remounted to salvage a couple of points in 14th place, but his title challenge is all but over.

Marc Marquez overtook Morbidelli on lap five and caught Bezzecchi. The pair traded places before Marquez made the decisive move on lap eleven at Turn 1.

From then until the finish, the Lenovo Ducati rider controlled the race to finish over four seconds ahead of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), with Bezzecchi claiming third. Reigning World Champion Jorge Martin finished a season-best fourth on the Aprilia.

Marquez said: “When I saw the soft rear tyre start to drop, and I was on the medium, I started to attack. I had a fantastic rhythm and was flowing on the track, so I’m very happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colombian David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) secured his maiden Moto2 victory with a brilliant ride from eighth on the grid.

He was outside the top ten on the opening lap but was up to third with four laps remaining.

On the final lap, Alonso passed race leader Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP).

At the line, it was Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) who edged out Gonzalez for second, just 0.174 seconds behind the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early race leader, British star Jake Dixon (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), finished fourth.

Moto3 rookies, Spaniard Max Quiles and Argentine Valentine Perronne, fought out a thrilling final lap in the Moto3 race. At the chequered flag, just 0.018 seconds separated them as Quiles (CFMoto Aspar Team) claimed his second win of the season from Perronne (Red Bull KTM Tech3).