Marc Marquez does the double in Qatar to stretch the gap within the MotoGP Championship to 18 points over his brother Alex. (Photo by MotoGP)

Under the lights at the Lusail International Circuit, eight-time champion Marc Marquez (Lenovo Ducati) reclaimed the lead in the MotoGP World Championship from his brother Alex (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP).

Victory in the Sprint race was enough to give Marc a two-point advantage over Alex heading into Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

When the lights went out it was Marquez senior who made the best start but it was Franco Morbidelli who led in the early stages of the race.

As his tyres began to wear, the Italian fell down the order ending up fourth on the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Ducati.

Maverick Vinales on the Red Bull KTM Tech3 was the surprise package of the 22-lap race, taking the lead at the halfway stage of the race before Marquez hit the front on lap 16 after Vinales ran wide at turn six.

From there, it turned into another Marquez masterclass as the Spaniard controlled the race from the front to take the chequered flag 1.8s clear of Vinales, with Pecco Bagnaia claiming the final podium place after starting from 11th.

A 16-second post-race tyre pressure penalty saw Vinales demoted to 14th and Bagnaia promoted to second with Morbidelli elevated to the final podium position.

It wasn't his favourite circuit but, nevertheless, it marked his seventh win out of eight races in 2025.

“I needed to manage the front tyre, so for that reason I was quiet during the first part of the race,” said Marquez. "Morbidelli was fast, but I predicted he would not be quick in the second part of the race.

"When Pecco (Bagnaia) came up to me, I thought ‘okay, let's start racing’ and then I began to push.

"It was a big surprise when Maverick (Vinales) overtook me.

"At one point, I thought it was Acosta as he is usually the fastest KTM...he was incredibly fast, but I had that margin for the end, those two or three tenths.

"Victory in Qatar is amazing.”

Marquez stretched his lead in the championship to 18 points over brother Alex, who finished seventh in the race.

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) is the new leader of the Moto2 Championship after a stunning victory in Qatar.

It was the Spaniard’s first win of the season and he finished over a second clear of long-time race leader Deniz Oncu (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with pole-setter Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) third.

British rider Jake Dixon led the championship before Qatar, but crashed out of fifth place on lap 13.

Spaniard Angel Piqueras leads the Moto3 World Championship after winning his second Grand Prix of the year for the FRINSA-MT Helmets-MSi team.

He snatched the lead from Japanese rider Taiyo Furusato on the Team Asia Honda by 0.009 seconds in the race to the line with Ryusei Yamanaka on the second FRINSA-MT Helmets-MSi team KTM completing the rostrum 0.042s behind the race winner.