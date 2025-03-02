Marc Marquez celebrates with brother Alex and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia after winning the Grand Prix of Thailand. (Photo: MotoGP)

​Marc Márquez made the perfect start to his 2025 MotoGP season with pole position, a Sprint race victory and a tactical masterclass in the 26-lap Grand Prix of Thailand to claim his first wins for the factory Lenovo Ducati team.

After cruising to victory over his brother Alex (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia in the Sprint race on Saturday, the eight-time World Champion led the field away from the start in Sunday’s Grand Prix. The Lenovo Ducati rider was pulling away when he suddenly slowed on lap seven coming out of Turn 3 due to a tyre pressure warning, allowing his brother to take over at the front.

Marquez said: “I realised the tyre pressure was not enough, and then I was looking for a slipstream. I had only three laps of margin, and for that reason I only overtook Alex with three laps to the end.

"It was quite critical, because with a penalty it was a disaster.”

He sat behind his brother Alex until the end of lap 23, when he passed him at Turn 12 to take the chequered flag by 1.7s. It was the first time that brothers had finished first and second in MotoGP and it was the first time since 2019 that Márquez left a race weekend leading the championship.

“I think it is the best weekend of my life,” he added. “When we were World Champions in different categories, it was super good, but to share it in the premier class, it is the best.”

Alex Marquez was also happy with his weekend, saying: "These are the races that you are gifted in MotoGP. I was leading and had the pace so I am super happy.

"At one moment I thought I might have the opportunity to win the race if Marc was struggling with the front tyre, but he saved the rear tyre and when he overtook me I realised it was impossible.”

Former champion Bagnaia claimed his second podium of the weekend and admitted he had no answers for the Marquez brothers, especially Marc.

"The race was very long and I struggled to close the gap but Marc today was playing with us,” he said.

Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) completed a Ducati top four while Japanese rookie Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia) had a sensational MotoGP debut, finishing fifth to add to his fourth in the Sprint race.