Marc Marquez pictured with Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio after winning the Mugello Grand Prix. (Photo by MotoGP)

A record 166,000 race fans flooded into Mugello for the Italian Grand Prix and witnessed Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) at his devastating best, claiming his 93rd Grand Prix victory across all classes and his 67th in MotoGP.

​Marquez achieved his fifth double of the season and is currently leading the championship with 270 points, 40 ahead of his brother Alex (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and a staggering 110 clear of teammate and reigning Champion Pecco Bagnaia, after nine rounds.

Marquez, who recorded his 100th pole position, made his job in the Tissot Sprint race difficult when a problem with the launch control as the lights went out left the Spaniard in ninth in to Turn 1.

However, he was back in third by lap two and took the lead on lap four to win by over a second from brother Alex, with Bagnaia finishing third.

Sunday’s Grand Prix was a classic in the opening laps between the Marquez brothers and Bagnaia, with each taking turns to lead the race.

That was until Marc hit the front on lap nine and set about securing only his second-ever MotoGP win at the Italian track, his last being back in 2014.

At the chequered flag, he had nearly two seconds in hand over brother Alex, with Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) hunting down Bagnaia, whom he passed two laps from home for the final podium place.

“It was a very special day to win with an Italian team on an Italian bike in an Italian city,” Marquez said.

“I’m very happy and it was an unexpected victory because at a circuit where historically Pecco and Alex are super fast, I was able to win the race."

Spaniard Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) stood on the top step of the podium for the fourth time in 2025 after taking a comfortable victory in the Moto2 race, finishing 1.409 seconds clear of Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) with Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) completing an all-Spanish podium.

Seventeen-year-old Spanish rookie Maximo Quiles (CFMoto Aspar Team) claimed his maiden Moto3 Grand Prix victory by 0.006 seconds, ahead of pole sitter Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM).