Marc Marquez won the Red Bull Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera. (Photo courtesy of Michelin)

Marc Marquez (Lenovo Ducati) secured his 11th win of the season with a brilliant victory in the Red Bull Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera.

Pole setter Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) couldn’t repeat his win in the Tissot Sprint race, where Marc Marquez made a rare mistake, crashing out of the lead, but rode a fantastic race to second.

In front of a record 90,000 race fans around the 2.626-mile Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Marc, from the second row, swept around the outside of his brother Alex at Turn 1 to slot into second behind the fast-starting Bezzecchi.

When the Aprilia rider made a small mistake at Turn 8, on lap 12, running wide under the relentless pressure from the Championship leader, Marc went in front for the first time.

Despite the pair exchanging fastest laps over the final stages of the race, Marc stayed in control to claim his 99th Grand Prix win over all classes and 73rd MotoGP win. The Spaniard only needs to outscore his brother Alex, who finished a lonely third in the race, by three points to secure his ninth World Championship in Japan in a couple of weeks.

“Today I gave everything,” said race winner Marquez. “I tried to push him super close because I said it is impossible to do 27 laps without making a mistake.

"In the end, he made a small mistake at Turn 8. I felt the pressure this weekend, but for Ducati it was super important to win both Italian GPs, Mugello and here. We did it, so I’m happy for the Ducati team.”

An exhausted Bezzecchi added: “Besides the victory, this is maybe the best race of my life.

"I’m destroyed trying to give the fans the best show that I could.”

Italian Celestino Vietti (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team) became the 10th different Moto2 winner of the season when he took victory in his home Grand Prix.

Vietti claimed his first win of the season as he took the chequered flag 0.747seconds clear of a hard-charging Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego), with Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) completing the podium. Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez finished sixth.

It was an all-Spanish podium in a sensational Moto3 race won by champion-elect Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Rueda snatched his eighth win of the season as he squeezed past Max Quiles (CFMoto Aspar Team) at the final corner.