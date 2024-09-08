Belfast rider Mark Conlin in action on the NRG Ducati at Kirkistown in Co Down on Saturday

Belfast rider Mark Conlin said the decision to declare the opening Supersport race at Kirkistown on Saturday null and void was ‘ludicrous’.

Conlin finished as the runner-up in the race behind McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy, with Jonny Campbell from Lisburn rounding out the top three.

However, shortly afterwards the race was scrapped because of a ‘technical issue with the start lights’.

Conlin, who later claimed the runner-up spot in the second Supersport race on his Moto Market NRG Ducati behind McGreevy, was left bewildered by the decision.

“The first race was totally voided due to an issue with the start lights,” Conlin said.

“I’ve raced a long time but I’ve never ever seen a race run full distance to the flag, then gone back in time and decided it’s scrapped.

“They go on about wanting to improve the racing in this country and then go and do something ludicrous like that. Any wonder the riders and entries are declining.

“Proper protocol is to recognise the lighting fault, hold the red flag up and reset the start, or at least red flag the race on lap one and restart it.

“That’s 10 laps we all did today for nothing,” he added.

“There’s too many outside uncontrollables interfering with championships when it should be down to the riders on track.”

Conlin suggested the race should have been reinstated ‘now that the dust has settled’ or rerun at the next round of the championship at the Enniskillen Club’s meeting at Bishopscourt later this month.

He is third in the championship, with Christian Elkin leading McGreevy by 10 points and Conlin 57 further adrift following the eighth round at Kirkistown.

McGreevy won the Crown Prince of Kirkistown title after the final round of the Belfast and District Club’s ‘Big 3 Series’ on Saturday.