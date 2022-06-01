Mark Purslow killed following crash in Wednesday qualifying at Isle of Man TT

The 29-year-old came off at Ballagarey on the third lap of the solo session, resulting in a red flag. The remaining practice for Sidecar competitors was cancelled.

Purslow was a former winner at the Manx Grand Prix and was competing at the TT for the second time.

A statement issued by the TT organisers said: “The Isle of Man TT Races regrets to confirm that Mark Purslow, 29, from Llanon, Ceredigion was killed in an incident during the fourth qualifying session of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races. The accident occurred at Ballagarey, before the fourth mile marker, on his third lap of the session.

“Mark made his first appearance on the TT Mountain Course at the 2015 Manx Grand Prix where he won the Lightweight Race on his debut. He graduated to the Isle of Man TT Races in 2017, competing in the Supersport and Lightweight classes – 2022 was his second TT.

“Mark was also an experienced classic racer, competing at the Classic TT in 2016, 2018, and 2019, with a best result of 14th in the 2019 Junior Classic TT.

Purslow had set his fastest ever lap of the TT Course at 120mph on Wednesday evening prior to the crash.

