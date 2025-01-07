Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballyclare man Martin Barr started his 20th professional season in motocross with a solid performance at opening round of the Arenacross World Tour in Birmingham.

The Apico Honda rider began the event with a sixth in the AX Pro group one session followed by fourth in group two.

Barr said: “The last time I competed at arenacross was in London 2023 so to arrive with no real preparation for this type of racing I was happy with the two group results.”

In his first heat race Barr came through from last to finish seventh. In his second outing he crossed the line in ninth.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr in action at the opening round of the Arenacross World Tour in Birmingham

The Ulster rider added: “I was pushed off the track in race two then crashed before finishing a disappointing ninth. It meant I had to race in the last chance qualified and although I finished second it was only the winner who went through to the final.

"It was disappointing to miss the final however all in all I’m happy with Birmingham and looking forward to London in a couple of weeks time before returning to Belfast for the two-day event at the SSE Arena.”

Spanish rider Jorge Zaragoza was the main event winner.

In the AX amateur class Seaforde’s Nathan Green was making his mainland debut after competing at his home round in Belfast last year.

Lurgan schoolboy Mason Shields pictured with Mason Staddon and Preston Killoran after finishing third overall in the AX Mini class

Riding the GOMX 450 Yamaha, Green qualified fifth fastest then in his heat he took the chequered flag, again fifth.

The final saw the local rider eighth on the opening lap before battling through to sixth by the finish.

Green said: “Arenacross racing happens so quickly you have to get stuck in and make no mistakes. Considering we are up against riders who were practicing in Spain before the event, it was a good start to the series.

"Hopefully we can do the Wembley round before the most important one, as far as I am concerned, in Belfast.”

Northern Ireland riders Nathan Green and Lewis Spratt pictured at the Birmingham round of the Arenacross World Tour

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt was fourth overall in the MX futures on the McCullagh’s Centra 85cc KTM.

After qualifying fifth fastest the 16-year-old holeshotted his opening race before dropping to fifth by the chequered flag.

“It was my first real outing in eight weeks and I suffered from arm pump in the closing stages,” said Spratt .

In race two he again made a great start, leading for a few laps before a tense battle saw him cross the line in fourth.

Castlederg schoolgirl Erin Deazley with Elsie Skuse as she made her Arenacross debut in Birmingham

Spratt added: “I’m glad to be heading to Wembley with points in the bag. The aim this year is to finish in the top six and qualify for the final round of the series in Abu Dhabi.”

Ten-year-old Mason Sheilds from Lurgan came away from Birmingham with a podium in the AX mini class.

The Pavers Cave KTM rider was having his first season on a 65cc geared bike and qualified fifth before finishing third in his opening race and fourth in race two for third overall.

“We only got a last minute entry so to come away with a podium is fantastic,” explained his dad Tim.

Unfortunately Mason will miss his home round as he is at a motocross training school in Spain that weekend.

In the same class Jax Weatherhead from Larne finished seventh and eighth in his races for eighth overall while Castlederg schoolgirl Erin Deazley finished 12th in her Arenacross debut.