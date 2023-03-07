It was a bright but cold start to the local motocross season but Barr, a late entry to the meeting, was on fire as he romped home nearly 15 seconds clear of runner-up Jay McCrum, with Niall Creagan completing the top three in the feature race.

Had it not been for a mechanical issue with the Apico Husqvarna in the opening experts race the British championship regular would have completed a clean sweep.

As it was he won race two, despite a flat tyre, and completed a double to finish third overall behind Jordanstown’s McCrum on the KTM and Honda-mounted Nathan Green.

March Hare trophy winner Martin Barr pictured with NIMC chairman Dean Hanna, founder member John Haslett and Roy Neill. Photo by Ian Cairns.

“It was an enjoyable day and it was good to get out racing again,” said Barr.

“The track was rough but good training for the opening round of the MX Nationals this weekend. I was unfortunate with the front end issue in race one but that’s racing.

“In the March Hare event they had almost a lap of a start but I used my head, thought of the bigger picture and just did what I needed to do to win.”

In the semi experts Ross Stewart claimed two wins and a second as he secured the overall from Ross Graham and Sean Laverty.

Jordanstown's Jay McCrum was the experts overall winner at Robinsons Motocross Park.

With three wins Neil Laverty ran out the winner of the clubman MX1 class while Saintfield’s Jordan McMullan, the first winner of the new season, was the overall clubman MX2 winner.

The premier quad action was fast and furious with Justin Reid, Dean Dillon and Mark McLernon going wheel to wheel in race one.

Reid on the Justwin Racing Can-Am DS450 made a great start in race one and held on for the win despite coming under pressure from Moria’s Dean Dillon as less than half a second separated the pair at the finish.

Mark McLernon, fastest in qualifying, came through from 18th on lap one to join the leaders on the final lap, only to crash out with two corners to go. He remounted to finish third.

Justin Reid (14) and Dean Dillon (136) were unaware that Mark McLernon had crashed in the opening quad race. McLernon was unhurt and remounted to finish third.

Race two saw Comber rider Reid again make the best start and although McLernon hit the front two laps from home, it was Reid who got the better of his old rival on the last lap to take the chequered flag. Dillon had crashed on lap one and was last before battling his was through to third.

Dillon was a convincing winner of race three as Reid settled for second, with Jonny Kelly completing the top three. McLernon ruled himself out of contention after two crashes on the opening lap.

Reid said: “Considering I hadn’t ridden the bike since last July, apart from a quick run out a few days before today’s meeting, it was a very good day.”

Dillon added: “In race two I turned upside down at the first corner but with the track a lot rougher, I was able to make up ground and at the final corner on the last lap I was right with them.

Jordon McMullan was the first winner of the season at Robinsons Motocross Park.

“In the third race I got past Justin on lap two and pulled away.”