Martin Barr on board with Apico Husqvarna team

Barr joins an experienced rider line-up with team-mates Stuart Edmonds in MX1, plus Jamie Law and Jack Lindsay in MX2.

Barr, who rides with the number 50, has a wealth of experience racing at the top level of British and European motocross, winning both the Pirelli and MX Nationals in 2016, plus more recently the Bridgestone MX2 Championship in 2019.

In 2020, Barr - who has been racing in top-flight motocross since 1992 - finished second in the MX Nationals MX1 championship in a season cut short by Covid restrictions.

Martin Barr (left), who will race for Apico Husqvarna in 2022, with Phillip Caldwell from HTM Motorcycles

The 2021 campaign was a tough season for Barr, who was plagued by injuries.

He is now determined to show that he is still a contender and can challenge for podiums in the MX1 class.

His first race for the team will be at the Hawkstone International on February 13.

“I’m really excited and happy to have signed a deal with Apico Husqvarna for the 2022 race season,” said Barr. “I’ve been around the British motocross paddock for a fair few years and have always noticed how professional and a very well-run team that Dylan and Anna Brown present at the races.

“After an injury-hit 2021 season, I’m motivated as ever to go out and get the results me and the team know I’m capable of...I want to thank Dylan and Anna for this great opportunity and I can’t wait to get started on the Apico Husqvarna FC450.

The 2021 season was one Barr would rather forget as injury destroyed any chances of glory but with a new manufacturer and team he will be hoping to challenge again at the front.

“I haven’t rode any MX bike since the last round of the MX Nationals, where I had a disastrous weekend with injuries and couldn’t ride to my full potential,” he said. “I knew I needed to give myself time to recuperate but I hate taking a complete break off a bike and like to keep my hand in one way or an other.

“Although I wasn’t riding motocross, I competed in a few enduros and actually won a couple of rounds.

“It was good fun but I can’t wait to get out motocrossing again...I have been racing for 30 years now and my enthusiasm and love for the sport remain the same as the day I started.

“Hopefully, I can keep going for a few years yet...we will have to see (about the MX of Nations), I have more things to be concentrating on before then with the British and MX Nationals.

“I want to go out and prove a lot of people wrong, with having such a bad year with injuries...a lot of people are inclined to right you off pretty quickly but I know within myself I still have the drive and determination to do the job.

“By no means is it going to be easy with a lot of fast guys in the class and a few top MX2 riders moving up, but I can’t wait to get started.”

Team boss Dylan Brown said: “I’ve been a supporter of Martin for many years and he has shown over the past couple of seasons he still has what it takes to be at the sharp end of British Motocross.

“Whilst running his own team, last year had its difficulties, we are hoping that the Apico Husqvarna team and support from his team-mates will reduce some of the pressures and allow him to concentrate on riding, training and bringing the results home for the team.

“We have an experienced line-up for 2022, who are all capable of podiums in their respective classes...I’m excited to get the season underway and I’m looking forward to the first round already.”

