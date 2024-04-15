Maverick Vinales makes MotoGP history over dream weekend
The Spaniard, who the previous day dominated the 10-lap Sprint race, started from pole position for the 20-lap race.
A clutch problem from the lights saw Vinales drop to 11th on the opening lap. However, the Aprilia rider didn’t give up the fight and battled his way through to the lead on lap 13, passing MotoGP sensation Pedro Acosta after seven-times winner Marc Marquez lost the front of the Gresini Ducati on the previous lap at Turn 11, crashing out of the lead.
Vinales controlled the race from the front to the chequered flag, becoming the only rider in MotoGP history to win a MotoGP race on three different manufacturers - Suzuki, Yamaha and now Aprilia.
Acosta (Red Bull GasGas Factory Tech3) finished second, becoming the youngest ever rider to take back-to-back podiums with Enea Bastianini (Lenovo Ducati) getting the better of championship leader Jorge Martin on the Prima Pramac Ducati for third.
Reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia finished fifth on the Lenovo Ducati, with Fabio di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Ducati) completing the top six.
A delighted Vinales said: “The plan was to pull away at the start because I think what's possible but I had an issue with the clutch.
"Obviously, when I did the start after the first corner I said ‘I cannot leave this opportunity because I have the bike, I have the talent, I have the skills, I need to go forward’.
"I just think, okay, one rider lap and that's what I did. Honestly, I did some spectacular overtakes.”
Now lying third in the championship, is another title on the cards?
“I think the most important thing is the consistency,” he said. “We want to be there every single weekend and we need to continue like this.
"If I have a good balance I can do things like today. I can't wait to be back in the garage with the guys and back at home to celebrate this amazing moment.”
Spaniard Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets MSI) was the Moto2 winner ahead of Californian Joe Roberts, who came within half a second of taking a memorable win for the home fans.
Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools Speed Up) completed the podium.
The 17-year-old Columbian David Alonso (CMFMOTO Valresa Aspar) rode the a perfect Moto3 race to claim his sixth win by over five seconds from championship leader Daniel Holgardo, who just held off rookie Angel Piqueras for second.
