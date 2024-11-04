Korie McGreevy won the Ulster Supersport Championship in 2024 for the McAdoo Kawasaki Racing team

Korie McGreevy has signed with Northern Ireland’s McAdoo Kawasaki Racing team for a third successive season.

The Ballynahinch man has been competing in the Ulster Superbike Championship over the past few years and was in excellent form in 2024, winning 28 races across the Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin classes.

McGreevy, a former British Superstock 600 champion, clinched the Ulster Supersport title at the final round at the Sunflower Trophy meeting in October, despite missing two rounds.

He also claimed third in the Ulster Superbike Championship, winning five races on the McAdoo Kawasaki ZX10-RR, and securing two rostrum finishes in the class at the prestigious Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

McGreevy has thrived since joining the Cookstown team in the domestic championship in a family environment that is bringing out the best in the Ulster rider.

“It’s a family-run team and they treat us like family as well,” McGreevy said previously

“There’s rarely a weekend goes by when I wouldn’t be down with them having a cup of tea and just working things out.

“I respect their decision not to race on Sundays but that in no way takes away from their passion when they are there to race on a Saturday. Whatever we want, we get and that’s very rare – they’re very professional and there are few teams at that level in this country.

“We all have a good relationship and I have to thank them all for their hard work. Sometimes people don’t realise what goes on behind the scenes, they just see the big immaculate set-up on the day and think that it’s always easy, but racing is rarely easy and there’s a lot of hard work put into it.”

Announcing a third season with McGreevy on Monday, a statement from McAdoo Kawasaki Racing said further details around the team’s plans for 2025 would be forthcoming.

“We are delighted to announce a third season with Korie McGreevy in 2025.

“Korie was virtually unbeatable in the Supertwin and Supersport classes and from the mid-point of the Superbike season won the majority of the races he started.