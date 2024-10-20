Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy said he was ‘proud’ of his performances over the weekend at the Sunflower Trophy meeting as he claimed two Superbike podium finishes and secured the Ulster Supersport title.

McGreevy has made eye-catching progress on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR this season and maintained that form with a strong third place in Friday’s Ulster Superbike race at the Hillsborough Club’s two-day meeting behind National Superstock 1000 frontrunner Scott Swann and British Superbike challenger Charlie Nesbitt in the damp and blustery conditions.

On Saturday, McGreevy stepped up again at the 1.8-mile track, pushing BSB podium finisher Nesbitt all the way in the second Superbike race.

On a still-damp track following Friday’s inclement weather, the Ballynahinch man took the lead on the final lap but left the door ajar slightly, with Nesbitt responding on the MasterMac Honda to regain the position as McGreevy missed out on the win by only 0.136s.

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) wrapped up the Ulster Supersport Championship at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down

The former British Superstock 600 champion went into the final meeting of the 2024 season trailing Christian Elkin by single point in the Ulster Supersport standings, but McGreevy gained the advantage in Friday’s race, finishing fourth on a drying track, 0.183s ahead of Elkin in fifth.

McGreevy – who missed several races this season because of team owner Winston McAdoo’s long held tradition of never racing on a Sunday – then wrapped up the championship in Saturday’s race, again finishing fourth with Elkin crossing the line in sixth to take the title by four points.

It has been a hugely successful second season in the celebrated Cookstown team for McGreevy, who won a total of 28 races this year across the Supertwin, Supersport and Superbike classes.

“I’m very proud of the whole weekend and I stepped it up when I needed to step it up, and I used my head in the Supersport when I needed to use my head,” McGreevy said.

“I had to retire from the Sunflower race and the non-championship Supersport and Superbike races because we had some issues with both bikes, but the work was done and I’d made enough of an impression by that stage I think.

“It was nice to get two Superbike podiums at the Sunflower because it’s extremely competitive. I gave Charlie Nesbitt a good run in the (first) Superbike race today, so I’ve a lot to be proud of and it was nice to collect a championship as well for the team.”

McGreevy was particularly pleased to show he was able to mix it with the British championship heavyweights at the weekend and felt it was a fitting end to a satisfying year.

“You have to remember we’re racing boys who’ve been on BSB podiums this year; Scott Swann has been phenomenal this year, David Allingham has had podiums this year and Richard Kerr was the Stock 1000 champion of last year, and Charlie Nesbitt was on the podium in British Superbike races this year,” he said.

“To be up and fighting with those guys for two races was nice, it’s just a shame for the Sunflower race that a problem came into the bike and I had to retire, but the team worked well, the bikes were working well and I can’t fault it.

“It was nice to step up when those guys came and I was fit to run with them, so it just proves how much pace I still have.