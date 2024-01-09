The MCUI (Ulster Centre) has confirmed its calendar for 2024 and stressed that the body is not facing “any insurance issues” ahead of the new season.

A statement on Tuesday evening said the dates for Northern Ireland’s three Irish road races have now been ratified, with the Cookstown 100 taking place from April 26-27, the North West 200 from May 8-11, and Armoy from July 26-27.

Referencing a statement issued by Dundrod and District Motor Club on Monday night regarding the cancellation of the 2024 Ulster Grand Prix, the MCUI said it was “committed” to its “agreed renewal” of insurance cover this year.

“The Dundrod & District MCC had been set a deadline of the 8th January Council meeting to confirm if their event was running or not,” the MCUI statement said.

Armoy is one of three Irish road races confirmed for 2024 along with the Cookstown 100 and North West 200

“This, unfortunately, was not a scenario we wished to happen but the Centre had several other agencies, Government departments and other Motorsport clubs within the 2&4 Wheel Motorsport Group that needed an answer to allow forward planning for 2024.

“The MCUI (UC) also needed clarification to confirm not only the events calendar, but the total number of events to be locked into the 2024 insurance policy.

“Reference the Dundrod Press release 8th January which stated that ‘ongoing insurance issues’ was one of the reasons for not running. Again, for clarification, the MCUI (UC) does not have any insurance issues and are committed to our agreed renewal for 2024 events.

“We therefore assume the D&D MCC are referring to the increased cost to themselves.”